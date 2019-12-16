Aided by social media, the celebrities are more than ever accessible, so every decision from fashion to politics to diets often becoming popular culture.

Celebrities are very much influential in the fashion trends of every society. Nothing becomes cool if a popular person has not been seen in it.

In Nigeria, it’s the same and a slew of female celebrities stunned with their A-game in fashion this year.

As we continue our Pulse List 2019 roundups, we look at 10 of our most fashionable celebrities of 2019.

1. Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa Instagram/ Toke Makinwa

When it comes to fashion, no one can compete with the baby girl for life. Toke earned her top spot as the most fashionable female celebrities with her trendsetting styles. From casual to red carpets, the media personality brings her A-game effortlessly.

2. Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime Instagram/ Nancy Isime

The T.V host and actress made our list because she knows how to kill it every time she steps out. Nancy doesn't hold back when it comes to rocking outfits that accentuate her lovely body. From African prints, casual outfits to red carpets, the blonde queen stays stylish and elegant with dresses which are often designed by Tiannah Place Empire and styled by Medlin Boss.

3. Toni Tones

Toni Tones Instagram/ Toni Tones

Toni Tones is one of the celebrities we look out for when there's a red carpet event. She brings drama and the right elegance every outfit needs to stand out. The actress is a trend-setter when it comes to fashion and her chic styles are proof.

4. Lilly Afe

Lilly Afe Instagram/ Lillian Afegbai

Lillian Afegbai, popularly addressed as Lilly Afe didn't take a back seat with her amazing outfits. In 2019, the award-winning producer served colourful and trendy attires that caught our attention. Her chic style will have you wondering what her wardrobe looks like. With outfits from the likes of Tope fnr, TBally, and Suemanuel, Lilly Afe can't look less elegant.

5. Chioma Ikokwu

Chioma Goodhair Instagram/ Chioma Goodhair

Popularly addressed as Chioma Goodhair, the hair boss is the definition of class and poise. Her amazing outfits will have you screaming style goals every time you spot her photos on social media. The co-owner of Goodhair Limited is fashion-forward and she never ceases to make statements with fashion trends. From designers to locally made outfits, Chioma looks good in everything she puts on.

6. Ini Dima-Okojie

Inidima Okojie Instagram/ Ini Dima Okojie

Nollywood actress, Ini-Dima brought her A-game to the fashion scene this year. She gave us a combination of elegance, dramatic and chic styles with her unique outfits. Ini constantly inspired our red carpet looks by bringing something fresh to the scene. She's undoubtedly a style star.

7. Idia Aisien

Idia Aisien Instagram/ Idia Aisien

Idia warmed her way into our hearts with her stylish look.. She knows how to flaunt her curves with the right outfits. Her contemporary style will make you want to raid her wardrobe.

8. Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja Instagram/ Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja gives us the uber-chic and elegant vibe every time we spot her amazing look on our Instagram feed. If you want to stay chic every time, Sharon Ooja is who you should be following. She’s the muse of designer ‘Somo by Somo’ and often wears her designs on the red carpet.

9. Cee-C Nwadiora

Cee-C Instagram/ Cee-C

Cee-C has transformed from just being a reality TV star to a style star. It's safe to say she knows how to accentuate her breathtaking figure with her stylish outfits. Cee-C oozes class and elegance every time she appears on our feed. She shows off her sexy side without holding back.

10. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe Instagram/ Mercy Aigbe

Talk about Owambe and dramatic looks, Mercy ranks high. The actor and fashion entrepreneur gives us something to look forward to each day on her Instagram page. It's safe to say she owns the Owambe looks amongst other celebrities, which has been proven with her breathtaking looks.