The prestigious New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for Fall/Winter 2020 held earlier this week and Nigerian designers did us proud.

It's one of the dreams of every Nigerian designer to go break the local barriers by showcasing their design pieces at international Fashion Weeks. Some designers have been able to achieve this feat. NYFW 2020 saw several designers showcasing their collection for the next autumn/winter season, and our designers stood out.

While we looked forward to new and vibrant styles and trends, we can't hide the fact that we're excited to spot some Nigerian designers showcasing on the runway. As part of the highlight for Nigerians, the new Nigerian jersey by Nike was also unveiled at the Fashion Week.

This article will show you some Nigerian designers that showcased at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2020. Below are the designers and their design pieces.

1. Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture

Adebayo Oke-Lawal showcased his Autumn/Winter 2020 collection [Instagram/ Adebayo Oke-Lawal] Instagram/ Adebayo okelawal

Nigerian designer, Adebayo Oke-Lawal showcased his Autumn/Winter 2020 collection at a private show in New York. The collection which was tagged, 'The Flower Boy', paid homage to many social figures who are lending their voices, supporting movements, using whatever social platform they have to challenge institutionalized oppression and push for more inclusivity around the world.

Here's a clip from his presentation.

2. Tia Adeola of Slashed by Tia

Teniola 'Tia' Adeola had her official solo debut at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 [Instagram/Tia Adeola] Instagram/ Tia Adeola

Nigeria-born, London-raised, and New York-based designer, Teniola 'Tia' Adeola had her official solo debut at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2020. Enlisted as one of the Teen Vogue’s Generation Next in 2019, Tia is not slowing down anytime soon. Early in her career, she garnered attention for her designs worn by superstar models like SZA and Gigi Hadid. Her AW2020 collection called 'Girl from Ipanema' is a modern take on renaissance fashion.

At her debut, she got everyone's attention with her collection as she explored with sheer pieces and veils. On her take about the collection,

"This collection explores the untold stories of the renaissance period from the point of view of powerful women and how they projected power, protected their families, and expressed themselves".

See some of her designs off the runway.