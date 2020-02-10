The Academy Awards popularly known as The Oscars is an international award show that celebrates good works in the film industry.
Held yesterday in Dolby Theater, the event was graced with superstar who looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet. From Kerry Washington to Lola Ogunnaike to Cynthia Erivo and of course, Spike Lee whose outfit was inspired by the late Kobe Bryant. See more photos below:
1. Kerry Washington
2. Cynthia Erivo
3. Billy Porter
4. Blac Chyna
5. Zazie Beetz
6. Emilia Clarke
7. Regina King
8. Janelle Monae
9. Hailee Steinfeld
10. Billie Eilish
11. Mindy Kaling
12. Robin Roberts
13. Rebel Wilson
14. Sandra Miju Oh
15. Scarlett Johnson
16. Gal Gadot
17. Brad Pitt
18. Saoirse Ronan
19. Leonardo Dicaprio
20. Joaquin Phoenix
21. Natalie Portman
22. Spike Lee
23. Lola Ogunnaike