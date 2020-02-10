The Academy Awards popularly known as The Oscars is an international award show that celebrates good works in the film industry.

Held yesterday in Dolby Theater, the event was graced with superstar who looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet. From Kerry Washington to Lola Ogunnaike to Cynthia Erivo and of course, Spike Lee whose outfit was inspired by the late Kobe Bryant. See more photos below:

1. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington at the 2020 Oscars [ Kerry Washington]

2. Cynthia Erivo

3. Billy Porter

4. Blac Chyna

5. Zazie Beetz

6. Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke at the 2020 Oscars Award show

7. Regina King

Regina King at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

8. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

9. Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

10. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

11. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

12. Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

13. Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

14. Sandra Miju Oh

Sandra Miju Oh at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

15. Scarlett Johnson

Scarlett Johnson at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

16. Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

17. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

18. Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

19. Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

20. Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

21. Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

22. Spike Lee

Spike Lee at the 2020 Oscars Award Show

23. Lola Ogunnaike