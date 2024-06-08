ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Does working out increase your sex drive? What to know

Anna Ajayi

The connection between exercise and horniness is an interesting one.

Does working out increase your sex drive [TroyCroddFit]
Does working out increase your sex drive [TroyCroddFit]

Have you ever hit the gym and left feeling a little more energised than usual and… maybe a little frisky?

Recommended articles

You're not alone.

Many people experience a surge in horniness after a good workout. So, what's the deal? Why does a good sweat session sometimes lead to a different kind of workout entirely?

There's actually a scientific explanation for this connection between exercise and your libido. It's a complex interplay between your body's physical response to exercise and the release of powerful chemicals in your brain. Let's break it down:

ADVERTISEMENT

Exercise gets your heart pumping and your blood flowing throughout your body, including your genital area. This increased blood flow can trigger the release of several feel-good hormones, including:

Exercise gets your heart pumping [Vinmec]
Exercise gets your heart pumping [Vinmec] Pulse Nigeria
  • Endorphins: These natural painkillers also elevate your mood and create a sense of euphoria. This happy feeling can translate into feeling more open to intimacy.
  • Dopamine: This "reward" hormone motivates you to repeat pleasurable activities, like exercise and, well, sex! A good workout can increase dopamine levels, making you feel more interested in physical intimacy.
  • Serotonin: This hormone plays a vital role in mood regulation and sleep. Exercise can boost serotonin levels, leading to a feeling of well-being and potentially enhancing your sex drive.
ADVERTISEMENT

For men, exercise can also influence testosterone levels. Testosterone is a key hormone for sex drive and physical performance. While intense workouts might give your testosterone levels a temporary boost, regular exercise can help maintain healthy testosterone levels in the long run, which can contribute to a healthy sex drive.

Exercise isn't just good for your body; it's great for your mind too! Working out can boost your confidence, reduce stress and anxiety, and make you feel more comfortable and empowered in your own skin.

There's a mind-body connection to working out [DailyMonitor]
There's a mind-body connection to working out [DailyMonitor] Pulse Nigeria

This overall sense of well-being can translate into a more positive attitude towards intimacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling attracted to someone and wanting to be intimate is about much more than just hormones. A good workout can leave you feeling energised, accomplished, and ready to tackle anything. This newfound confidence and self-esteem can make you feel more attractive and desirable, which can definitely contribute to wanting to be close to your partner.

Not everybody experiences a post-workout boost in their sex drive. Factors like your health, stress levels, and the type of exercise you do can influence how you feel after a workout. Additionally, some forms of exercise, like very intense training sessions, might leave you feeling too exhausted for intimacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The key takeaway? Pay attention to how your body reacts to exercise. If you find yourself feeling energised and more interested in intimacy after a workout, great! But if you're feeling drained, don't force it.

Listen to your body [Manual]
Listen to your body [Manual] Pulse Nigeria

If you do experience a post-workout boost in your sex drive, embrace it. It's a natural response to the positive changes happening in your body and mind.

So, the next time you hit the gym, don't be surprised if you leave feeling a little more energised and, well, maybe a little more ready for some loving. It's just your body's way of rewarding you for taking care of yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Does working out increase your sex drive? What to know

Does working out increase your sex drive? What to know

Ask Pulse: Does my office boyfriend love me if he has 2 other office girlfriends?

Ask Pulse: Does my office boyfriend love me if he has 2 other office girlfriends?

It’s a 'Jollof Rice Battle' in latest episode of Cooking With GameChangers

It’s a 'Jollof Rice Battle' in latest episode of Cooking With GameChangers

Women with these 4 types of personalities may find it hard to find a partner

Women with these 4 types of personalities may find it hard to find a partner

7 tips for surviving long-distance relationships

7 tips for surviving long-distance relationships

Men with these 4 types of personalities may find it hard to find a partner

Men with these 4 types of personalities may find it hard to find a partner

How Love Ends: My ex said 'Today feels like Christmas' when I broke up with him

How Love Ends: My ex said 'Today feels like Christmas' when I broke up with him

7 shocking things women used to be banned from doing until recently

7 shocking things women used to be banned from doing until recently

Do you know you can get 'high' on bananas? Here are 3 ways

Do you know you can get 'high' on bananas? Here are 3 ways

7 creepy things dead bodies do after death

7 creepy things dead bodies do after death

Why you should never take a shower during a thunderstorm

Why you should never take a shower during a thunderstorm

4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond

Top 10 diamond producing countries in Africa

10 smallest African countries by land mass

10 smallest African countries by land mass

Orange Group celebrates World Milk Day with #GinmilMySuperBreakfast campaign

Orange Group to celebrate World Milk Day with #GinmilMySuperBreakfast campaign

HIV can be transmitted through bodily fluids like blood, semen, and breast milk

HIV-positive moms with healthy babies; how it happens