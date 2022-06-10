Canada’s Toronto Film School, Yorkville University comes to Nigeria

If you continuously study full time on campus for the majority of your courses and graduate, you may be eligible for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), which offers a path to permanent residency in Canada.

Due to recent surge in demand for Canadian Education, Carpa Education has been appointed an official representative of Toronto Film School and Yorkville University in Nigeria. This will allow Nigerian Students to apply, get accepted and study in Canada.

On the 18th of June, there will be an education fair featuring Toronto Film School and Yorkville University. The fair will be hosted by Ms. Korinn Rubis, Regional Manager Africa for Toronto Film School, Yorkville University.

For students who attend the event with their documents, conditional offers will be given on the spot.

Available course at Toronto Film School include Acting for Film, Fashion Design, Film Production. Graphic Design & Interactive Media, Marketing for Fashion & Entertainment, Video Game Design & Animation, Video Game Design & Development, Writing for Film & TV.

Courses available at Yorkville University include Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Interior Design, Bachelor of Creative Arts and many more.

Work during your studies

International students are eligible to work on and off campus while studying full-time, and will qualify for a full-time work permit after graduation. You can work up to 20 hours a week while studying and full-time during scheduled breaks.

Admission Requirements

For Nigerian students, academic requirements include the following.

Application Form/ Enrollment Agreement – To be provided by Carpa Education

Application Fee – $100 CAD or otherwise stated by Carpa Education is cases where there is a waiver.

Proof of citizenship / Passport ID

Interview With Admissions Advisor

Secondary School Certificate – WAEC and NECO accepted or equivalent

PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS:

FILM PRODUCTION – Movie Critique and Storyboard

If you plan on studying film production, you will need to submit two short assignments:

Movie Critique: Write a professional critique (300-500 words) about any feature length film, describing the film’s strengths and weaknesses and assessing its overall entertainment value. You should also include various elements of filmmaking such as direction, acting, lighting, editing, effects. We’re interested in seeing your level of awareness for what makes a film work (or not). Please note, movie critiques will not be returned.

Storyboard: Dream up any film idea and develop a storyboard. You may also include dialogue and direction. Don’t worry about your drawing skills, you can use storyboard software or stick figures. We’re looking to see your ability for putting single visual frames into a sequence that tells a story. Storyboards will be returned during the third week of classes.

Conditions for Work Placements:

In Term 3 of the Film Production diploma, you can apply for the 6 or 12-month work placement. After completion of the diploma, the Film Production Work Placement helps you experience the creative workforce through placement opportunities in Canada’s “Hollywood North.”

Requirements:

Apply in Term 3 of your Diploma

Maintain a B average in the Diploma

Submit resume to the work placement coordinator

ACTING FOR FILM, TV & THE THEATRE – Audition

Because Nigerian Students can’t go to a live audition on campus, Nigerians may have to audition in the following format:

By writing a 1-page essay on “what inspired you to be an actor and why you would like to study at TFS”

A video submission that includes:

1-2 minutes explaining who you are (hobbies, interests, past educational experiences), why you want to be an actor, and why study at Toronto Film School

1-2 minutes of a monologue from a play/movie (in English only)

You can submit the videos by uploading them to YouTube/Vimeo link and emailing it to us or mail a DVD

Please email a picture of yourself

A followup Skype interview and cold read MAY be required

Audition Requirements

A brief interview with the program director

A 1-2 minute monologue from a play/movie

You will be asked to cold read a script

A photograph of yourself

An acting resume if available

A 1-page essay on why you want to be an actor & why you would like to study at Toronto Film School

WRITING FOR FILM & TV – 2 or more Creative Writing Pieces

As a nigerian student interested in studying writing for film at Toronto Film School, you will be required to submit a portfolio of at least two creative writing pieces, including any of the following:

Short stories (no more than two pages)

Opinion articles (no more than two pages)

Journal entries (no more than two pages)

Short film/sketch scripts (no more than five pages)

Although it isn’t required, we encourage you to submit more than two portfolio samples or to supplement your portfolio with any other relevant writing samples. Please note, submitted material will not be returned.

FASHION DESIGN – Statement of Intent

Students of Fashion and Design are required to submit a short essay (300–500 words), explaining who is your favourite designer and why. We’ll be looking for your insights about the designer and your overall understanding about the fashion industry, including various elements of the designer’s work, as well as any magazine and/or online references that add substance to your perspective. Please note, essays will not be returned.

GRAPHIC DESIGN & INTERACTIVE MEDIA – Statement of Intent

In addition to your application, you will be required to submit a short essay (300–500 words) explaining why you are interested in a career in the graphic design industry, including aspects of the graphic design industry that interest you and your career goals. We’ll be looking for your passion about graphic design, as well as any of your related hobbies, part-time jobs, and/or coursework. Please note, essays will not be returned.

VIDEO GAME DESIGN & ANIMATION OR DEVELOPMENT – Statement of Intent

When submitting your transcripts, please make sure that you have successfully completed a Grade 11 math course. Alternatively, you can complete a Math Camp course to become prepared for entry into the program (Grade 11 Physics and Computers/Digital Media are also recommended, but not required).

Toronto Film School would want to hear your thoughts on the gaming industry! Submit a short essay (300–500 words) outlining your personal and career goals in video games. We’ll be looking for your overall understanding of the video game industry and how you envision yourself building a gaming career. We encourage you to include such details about the industry as: Canadian video game production companies, skill sets of design and development teams, your ideal entry-level position after graduating, and growth trends in industry careers. Please note, your short essay will not be returned.

ESL PATHWAY PROGRAM – English Placement Test

Here is what you need to get started in our ESL Pathway Program:

A high school diploma from your home country

The equivalent of 4.0 on the IELTS score. Students without an IELTS score will be tested using the Oxford Online Placement Test. Toronto Film School ESL Pathway Program covers ranges between 4.0 IELTS and 5.5 IELTS.

However for Nigerian students, IELTS is not required as long as the student has a C4 score in English in the WAEC examinations.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS :

If you have the following english language requirements, you stand a better chance of being accepted to Toronto Film School as Toronto Film School accepts the following tests and programs as proof of English proficiency.

TORONTO FILM SCHOOL’S ENGLISH PATHWAY PROGRAM

Level II

ACADEMIC IELTS – 6.0

TOEFL

iBT – 70

CBT – 196

PBT – 525

CELPIP

WRITING 5

LISTENING/SPEAKING 5

READING 6

CAMBRIDGE ENGLISH LANGUAGE ASSESSMENT – 162

But as a Nigerian, exemptions can be considered in favor of a satisfactory score in WAEC Examinations

AGE RESTRICTION

Toronto Film School has no age limits for enrollment in any of the above diploma courses.

To reserve a seat, please call the following numbers

TELEPHONE

+2347088660078, +2348080808718, +2347088889366 or email edu@carpaeducation.com

