Can you get pregnant from swallowing sperm?

It's a fair question, especially for those who are exploring their sexuality and want to understand how pregnancy happens.

The simple answer is: No, you cannot get pregnant from swallowing sperm. Here’s how it actually works:

How pregnancy happens

Pregnancy occurs when a sperm cell from a man meets and fertilises an egg from a woman. This typically happens during vaginal sex, where the sperm travels through the woman’s vagina and into her uterus.

If an egg is present, fertilisation can occur. The fertilised egg then attaches itself to the lining of the uterus, starting the process of pregnancy. For pregnancy to happen, sperm and egg need to meet in a specific environment: inside the female reproductive system.

What happens when you swallow sperm?

When sperm is swallowed, it goes into your digestive system, not your reproductive system. Your digestive system includes your mouth, oesophagus, stomach, and intestines. These organs process food and liquids, breaking them down and absorbing nutrients. In contrast, the reproductive system is made up of different parts, like the uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes, where sperm and eggs meet.

Swallowed sperm goes through the same digestive process as any other food or drink. The acids and enzymes in your stomach break down the sperm cells, just like they do with food. Since the sperm doesn’t come into contact with the reproductive organs, there’s no way for it to meet an egg or cause pregnancy.

Why it's impossible to get pregnant this way

Pregnancy requires sperm to enter the reproductive system, where they can potentially meet an egg. Swallowing sperm means it stays within the digestive tract and never reaches the uterus or fallopian tubes. These two systems—the digestive and reproductive—are entirely separate. There’s no pathway that allows sperm to travel from your stomach to your uterus.

Also, even if the sperm somehow made its way out of the digestive tract (which it can't), it would still need to survive the journey and find an egg to fertilise. Ingesting sperm doesn't provide these conditions, and the stomach's acidic environment would destroy the sperm cells before they could go anywhere else.

Only direct contact between sperm and the female reproductive organs can lead to pregnancy.

