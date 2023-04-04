The sports category has moved to a new website.
date 2023-04-04
The pros and cons of swallowing semen

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know for the most part the substances that make up semen are generally safe to swallow?

You should know, semen that has been swallowed is digested similarly to food.

Contrary to common belief, semen doesn't contain a lot of calories and would not make you fat.

A stick of gum has about the same amount of calories as one teaspoon of semen, which is the typical amount produced at ejaculation.

Semen contains water, protein, sugar, lactic acid, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and urea.

To determine whether exposure to semen without the use of external condoms worn on the penis had any effect on the participants' moods, the State University of New York at Albany polled 293 college students in 2002.

The study found that those who were exposed to semen directly displayed much-improved moods and fewer signs of depression.

Studies have shown evidence for its natural antidepressant properties.

This assertion is supported by the fact that semen contains the chemicals oxytocin and progesterone, both of which can elevate mood.

Melatonin, a hormone your body naturally produces to control sleep cycles, is present in semen. This explains why some individuals feel tired after swallowing semen during sexual activity.

In extremely uncommon situations, some people could find out they are allergic to semen.

Swallowing semen can put you at risk for an STI (Sexually Transmitted Infection) like gonorrhoea, chlamydia and herpes just like any other form of unprotected intercourse.

