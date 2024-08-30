ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Can rice water help you lose weight? What to know

Anna Ajayi

Many people believe rice water is a secret weapon for weight loss.

Can rice water help you lose weight? [Avocadu]
Can rice water help you lose weight? [Avocadu]

People are always searching for new ways to lose weight. One of the more recent ideas is drinking rice water, a simple and natural drink that some believe can help shed those extra pounds.

Recommended articles

Rice water is the starchy liquid left over after cooking rice. This drink has been used for centuries in some cultures for its supposed health benefits, including better digestion, improved skin health, and even weight loss. But can it actually help you lose weight?

With so many weight loss methods out there, it can be tough to know what really works.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea that rice water can help with weight loss is mainly based on its ability to make you feel full without consuming a lot of calories. When you drink rice water, it may help reduce hunger and prevent overeating. Some believe that because it is a low-calorie drink that still provides some nutrients, it can be a helpful part of a weight loss plan. However, there is no scientific proof directly linking rice water to weight loss.

Most of the evidence comes from anecdotal reports, which means people are sharing their personal experiences rather than results from scientific studies.

People have shared their personal experiences with rice water [Yahoo]
People have shared their personal experiences with rice water [Yahoo] Pulse Nigeria

1. Low-calorie drink: Rice water is low in calories, especially compared to sugary drinks or high-calorie snacks. By substituting rice water for these higher-calorie options, you can reduce your overall calorie intake, which is a key factor in weight loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Feeling of fullness: Drinking rice water may help you feel fuller for longer periods. The starch in the water can expand in your stomach, leading to a sense of satiety.

Drinking rice water may help you feel fuller for longer periods [Quora]
Drinking rice water may help you feel fuller for longer periods [Quora] Pulse Nigeria

This feeling can help curb the urge to snack or overeat, making it easier to stick to a balanced diet.

3. Hydration: Staying hydrated is important for overall health and can support weight loss efforts. Sometimes, thirst can be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary eating. Drinking rice water adds to your daily fluid intake, which can help maintain proper hydration and possibly reduce the chance of eating when not truly hungry.

4. Mild detox effect: Some proponents suggest that rice water helps flush out toxins from the body, although there is no scientific evidence to support this. The idea is that by drinking more fluids, your body can more effectively remove waste products.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Avoid cooking rice this way or you're eating poison

If you want to try rice water for weight loss, here’s how you can make it at home:

  1. Rinse a half cup of rice thoroughly to remove any impurities.
  2. Boil the rice in about three cups of water for 15-20 minutes.
  3. Strain the water into a separate container and let it cool before drinking.

ALSO READ: Why you don’t need to wash your rice before cooking it

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s best to drink rice water in moderation, around one to two cups per day, as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 most dangerous fashion choices for women

5 most dangerous fashion choices for women

Is milk really good for you? 5 surprising side effects

Is milk really good for you? 5 surprising side effects

Can rice water help you lose weight? What to know

Can rice water help you lose weight? What to know

DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada stew

DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada stew

Never eat these 5 foods before exercising unless you want stomach troubles

Never eat these 5 foods before exercising unless you want stomach troubles

When’s the best time to introduce solid foods to your baby?

When’s the best time to introduce solid foods to your baby?

The best runners in the world are from Jamaica and Kenya - Here's why

The best runners in the world are from Jamaica and Kenya - Here's why

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it, here's why

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it, here's why

Men have a biological clock too: At this age, men should not have children

Men have a biological clock too: At this age, men should not have children

8 ways you might be cheating on your partner, besides physical infidelity

8 ways you might be cheating on your partner, besides physical infidelity

Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers

Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers

Do you want dimples? Here are 5 ways to create them for yourself

Do you want dimples? Here are 5 ways to create them for yourself

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Senior Brand Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho; Executive Director, Lexcel Group, Wale Majolagbe; The Oloritun Oloja Estate, Chief Adedayo Ajakore; and Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Gbemileke Lawal; during the official relaunch of Seaman's Schnapps held in Lagos.

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

Cue...the sugar mask party!

Cue...the sugar mask party!

A teen struggles with low self-esteem [freepik]

Ask Pulse: I struggle with low self-esteem because everyone calls me ugly

Nigerian Doctor Dr Richard Okoye popularly known as Dr Savealife

Nigerians' Abroad in Healthcare Crisis: Know this before you Japa!