Can rice water help you lose weight? What to know

Rice water is the starchy liquid left over after cooking rice. This drink has been used for centuries in some cultures for its supposed health benefits, including better digestion, improved skin health, and even weight loss. But can it actually help you lose weight?

With so many weight loss methods out there, it can be tough to know what really works.

Is it true that rice water can help you lose weight?

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea that rice water can help with weight loss is mainly based on its ability to make you feel full without consuming a lot of calories. When you drink rice water, it may help reduce hunger and prevent overeating. Some believe that because it is a low-calorie drink that still provides some nutrients, it can be a helpful part of a weight loss plan. However, there is no scientific proof directly linking rice water to weight loss.

Most of the evidence comes from anecdotal reports, which means people are sharing their personal experiences rather than results from scientific studies.

Pulse Nigeria

How might rice water help with weight loss?

1. Low-calorie drink: Rice water is low in calories, especially compared to sugary drinks or high-calorie snacks. By substituting rice water for these higher-calorie options, you can reduce your overall calorie intake, which is a key factor in weight loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Feeling of fullness: Drinking rice water may help you feel fuller for longer periods. The starch in the water can expand in your stomach, leading to a sense of satiety.

Pulse Nigeria

This feeling can help curb the urge to snack or overeat, making it easier to stick to a balanced diet.

3. Hydration: Staying hydrated is important for overall health and can support weight loss efforts. Sometimes, thirst can be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary eating. Drinking rice water adds to your daily fluid intake, which can help maintain proper hydration and possibly reduce the chance of eating when not truly hungry.

4. Mild detox effect: Some proponents suggest that rice water helps flush out toxins from the body, although there is no scientific evidence to support this. The idea is that by drinking more fluids, your body can more effectively remove waste products.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to use rice water for weight loss

If you want to try rice water for weight loss, here’s how you can make it at home:

Rinse a half cup of rice thoroughly to remove any impurities. Boil the rice in about three cups of water for 15-20 minutes. Strain the water into a separate container and let it cool before drinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s best to drink rice water in moderation, around one to two cups per day, as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.