ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Can eating carrots improve your sight? Here’s the truth

Anna Ajayi

We’ve all heard that carrots improve your vision, but is this true?

Can eating carrots improve your sight? [iStock]
Can eating carrots improve your sight? [iStock]

Carrots are certainly healthy, but is it true that eating them can actually improve your eyesight?

Recommended articles

Many of us grew up believing that eating these veggies would make us see better in the dark or keep our vision perfect for life. But, like many things we hear when we’re young, the truth is a bit more complicated.

Carrots are definitely good for you, but they won’t give you a superhero-level vision. They contain important nutrients that play a role in eye health, but there’s a limit to what they can do.

So, if you’re curious about whether carrots can really help your eyesight or if it’s just a myth, here’s what you need to know.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which our body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy vision. It helps your eyes convert light into signals that go to your brain, allowing you to see. Without enough vitamin A, you could have trouble seeing in low light, and in severe cases, a deficiency can even lead to blindness. So, in this sense, carrots are good for your eyes because they provide this nutrient.

Here’s where things get interesting. If you already have a balanced diet and are not deficient in vitamin A, eating extra carrots won't give you superhuman vision.

It makes your vision better [TheFactSite]
It makes your vision better [TheFactSite] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, carrots can help keep your eyesight normal, but they won’t make your sight sharper if it's already fine. They won’t fix nearsightedness, farsightedness, or any other vision problems. So, while they’re great for maintaining eye health, they aren’t a miracle cure for poor eyesight.

The idea that carrots improve vision became popular during World War II. British pilots were using new radar technology to spot enemy planes in the dark, but the government didn’t want to reveal this secret. Instead, they spread a story claiming the pilots had amazing night vision because they ate a lot of carrots. It was clever propaganda, but the science behind it isn’t quite as magical as it sounds.

Carrots aren’t the only food good for your eyes. Leafy greens like spinach and kale, citrus fruits, and fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids also contribute to healthy vision.

ADVERTISEMENT
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are great at improving eyesight [BIUSA]
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are great at improving eyesight [BIUSA] The most different kinds of pesticides were discovered on kale, collard greens, and mustard greens, the nonprofit said. The report found 103 individual chemicals.An EWG article reported almost 60% of kale samples had residue from a pesticide called DCPA, which the EPA noted as a potential carcinogen in 1995. Business Insider USA

A well-rounded diet with these foods can make a real difference in your overall eye health.

Yes, carrots are nutritious and can help maintain your eyesight, especially if your diet lacks vitamin A. However, don’t expect them to give you perfect vision or fix existing problems. Eat a variety of healthy foods and get regular eye check-ups to ensure your eyes stay in good shape.

ALSO READ: 10 Interesting facts about Carrot

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reactions trail leaked 400 sex tapes of Equatorial Guinea official with various married women

Reactions trail leaked 400 sex tapes of Equatorial Guinea official with various married women

Lights, Camera, Nightlife… unveiling Nigeria’s biggest nightlife influencers

Lights, Camera, Nightlife… unveiling Nigeria’s biggest nightlife influencers

Can eating carrots improve your sight? Here’s the truth

Can eating carrots improve your sight? Here’s the truth

Here's the country with the best music in the world

Here's the country with the best music in the world

5 benefits of ice therapy for a fresh, glowing face

5 benefits of ice therapy for a fresh, glowing face

This is the least visited country in the world - Here's what is keeping people away

This is the least visited country in the world - Here's what is keeping people away

5 foods you should never eat raw

5 foods you should never eat raw

Here's the richest country in Africa - No, it's not South Africa or Nigeria

Here's the richest country in Africa - No, it's not South Africa or Nigeria

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath

10 powerful prayers to start your week right

10 powerful prayers to start your week right

Top 5 loan apps in Nigeria for quick money with little interest (from user ratings)

Top 5 loan apps in Nigeria for quick money with little interest (from user ratings)

From Neon Dreams to Yakut Soul: 7 Unforgettable Designs from Moscow Fashion Week 2024

From Neon Dreams to Yakut Soul: 7 Unforgettable Designs from Moscow Fashion Week 2024

Pulse Sports

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oldest soup in the world [BI]

This restaurant has been cooking the same soup for 50 years and selling to people

The weakest currencies in the world right now [iStock]

Top 10 weakest currencies in the world right now

How many days in a month can a woman get pregnant [Motherhoodfertility&ivfcentre]

How many days in a month can a woman get pregnant?

How often should you replace your toothbrush? [NexusDental]

How often should you replace your toothbrush?