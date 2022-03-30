RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Are carrots vegetables or fruits? Let’s find out

Authors:

Ekong John Akwa

Has it ever crossed your mind, if the carrot you eat is a fruit or vegetable?

Are carrots vegetables or fruits? Let’s find out
Are carrots vegetables or fruits? Let’s find out

Most times, we dice them up and toss them into our fruit salad, without knowing if it's a vegetable or fruit. Tomatoes also fall into the same category, the juicy red ball we usually use as a veggie in our salads and dishes is actually a fruit! In summary, carrot is a veggie and not a fruit.

Recommended articles

How is this possible? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary; "Any thing that grows on a plant and is the means by which that plant gets its seeds out into the world is a fruit," This means a fruit isn't part of the plant itself, but a reproductive part growing from the plant. When we eat vegetables, on the other hand, we're just eating the plant itself or some of its parts like; roots, stems, or leaves.

Differences between Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and Vegetables can be differentiated in two ways; Botanical and Culinary.

Botanically, fruits come from a plant and contain seeds while culinary, they are edible parts of the plant that aren't really sweet. And vegetables are a part of the plant that doesn’t contain seed, meaning it’s a root, leaf, or stem.

Carrots nutritionally contain a high amount of vitamin A. It doesn't matter which type of carrots you choose, you'll get all the vitamin A you need for the day. Eating carrots is a smart and easy way of lowering calories in your body.

In conclusion, If you were confused whether a carrot is a fruit or a vegetable, by now you’ve gotten your answer!

Carrots are attractive and a tasty treat which can be prepared in different ways with different ingredients while retaining its nutritional properties. Canned carrot are convenient and stress free but they can also be high in sodium. Canned carrot contains 15% of sodium compared to the raw or cooked carrot which contains just four percent of sodium. For healthy options, you can eat raw carrots or cook your carrots from scratch, using a healthy cooking method, like boiling, grilling or roasting.

Authors:

Ekong John Akwa Ekong John Akwa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vaccine hesitancy: Why Nigerians did not take the Covid-19 Vaccine

Vaccine hesitancy: Why Nigerians did not take the Covid-19 Vaccine

Are carrots vegetables or fruits? Let’s find out

Are carrots vegetables or fruits? Let’s find out

Beauty Inspiration: Alex Unusual has the most creative poses

Beauty Inspiration: Alex Unusual has the most creative poses

Bitmama partners with Party Monkz to hold Students Campus Concerts at Lagos State University

Bitmama partners with Party Monkz to hold Students Campus Concerts at Lagos State University

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

Safety tips to implement when visiting national parks

Safety tips to implement when visiting national parks

Who is 'Stop Corruption in Nigeria Foundation'?

Who is 'Stop Corruption in Nigeria Foundation'?

Global Citizen launches a new campaign 'End Extreme Poverty Now - Our Future Can't Wait'

Global Citizen launches a new campaign 'End Extreme Poverty Now - Our Future Can't Wait'

7 things that give Nigerians joy

7 things that give Nigerians joy

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 things to know about alopecia areata

Jada is believed to have alopecia [Instagram/Jada]

5 reasons why you should eat cucumber at night

Cucumber

5 reasons why you should have s*x during pregnancy

Pregnant woman and her husband