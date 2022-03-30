Are carrots vegetables or fruits? Let’s find out

How is this possible? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary; "Any thing that grows on a plant and is the means by which that plant gets its seeds out into the world is a fruit," This means a fruit isn't part of the plant itself, but a reproductive part growing from the plant. When we eat vegetables, on the other hand, we're just eating the plant itself or some of its parts like; roots, stems, or leaves.

Differences between Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and Vegetables can be differentiated in two ways; Botanical and Culinary.

Botanically, fruits come from a plant and contain seeds while culinary, they are edible parts of the plant that aren't really sweet. And vegetables are a part of the plant that doesn’t contain seed, meaning it’s a root, leaf, or stem.

Carrots nutritionally contain a high amount of vitamin A. It doesn't matter which type of carrots you choose, you'll get all the vitamin A you need for the day. Eating carrots is a smart and easy way of lowering calories in your body.

In conclusion, If you were confused whether a carrot is a fruit or a vegetable, by now you’ve gotten your answer!