How to make carrot and ginger shots for glowing skin

Carrots and ginger are two simple, natural ingredients that can work wonders for your skin. They are packed with nutrients that nourish the skin from the inside out, helping you achieve that healthy glow you've always wanted.

Why carrot & ginger?

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, our bodies convert it into Vitamin A, which is essential for skin cell health and repair. It also helps protect your skin from sun damage, a major culprit behind dullness and wrinkles.

Ginger, on the other hand, is packed with antioxidants that fight free radicals, those harmful molecules that damage skin cells and lead to premature ageing. Ginger also has anti-inflammatory properties which can soothe irritated skin.

Benefits of carrot and ginger for glowing skin

1. Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A that is essential for healthy skin. Beta-carotene helps repair skin tissues and protects against harmful UV rays from the sun. It also gives your skin a natural, healthy glow by reducing dullness and promoting a more even skin tone.

2. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory effects, which help reduce skin redness and irritation. If you have acne-prone skin, ginger can help calm those pesky breakouts, leading to clearer skin.

3. Carrots contain antioxidants that fight free radicals in your body. Free radicals can cause damage to skin cells, leading to premature ageing and spots. The antioxidants in carrots help prevent this damage, keeping your skin youthful and spotless.

4. Vitamin C in carrots boosts collagen production, which is vital for maintaining skin elasticity. With more collagen, your skin becomes firmer, smoother, and less prone to wrinkles.

5. Like carrots, ginger is rich in antioxidants. These antioxidants protect your skin from environmental stressors that can cause damage and dullness. They also promote blood circulation, which helps deliver more oxygen and nutrients to your skin, giving it a natural, vibrant glow.

6. Ginger aids in flushing out toxins from the body, which can help prevent skin problems like acne and promote a clearer complexion.

How to make carrot and ginger shots

Now that you know how beneficial carrots and ginger are for your skin, it’s time to learn how to make a simple and tasty carrot and ginger shot.

Ingredients:

4 large carrots

Fresh ginger

1 lemon or orange

Turmeric (optional, for an extra antioxidant boost)

Water

Instructions:

Start by washing and peeling the carrots and ginger. Cut the carrots into smaller pieces to make them easier to blend. Place the carrot pieces and ginger into a blender. Squeeze in the juice of one lemon or orange and add turmeric if you’re using it. Blend all the ingredients together until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, you can add water to reach your desired consistency. For a smoother shot, strain the mixture through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to remove any pulp. Pour the juice into shot glasses and enjoy.

N.B: For the best results, drink this shot daily in the morning on an empty stomach.