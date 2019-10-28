National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) is a compulsory scheme for all Nigerian youth who eventually plan to get a job in Nigeria so, you can't totally escape it.

When it comes to finances in Nigeria, diversification is the best way to go as it also concerns corp members. The allowance provided by the Federal Government seem not to be enough for most corp member. Do you know it's possible for you to make more money as a corp member?

Your service year is a time where you have to be creative and assertive if you want to earn more than the N19,800 that the government pays all youth corps members. There are certain lucrative businesses you can venture into which would fit into your schedule regardless of the location of your Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

You need take advantage of opportunities in the space of this one year as a youth corp by starting a business that can bring extra income for you.

Here are some of the businesses you can start successfully as a youth corp member.

1. Home Tutorials

Offering tutorials can help you make more money as a corp member [Twitter] Twitter

A wider percentage of corp members are posted to school, either in the primary or secondary section. This posting affords you the tools you need to start a tutorial or a private teaching service. You can either start extra lessons for your students in the school if the school authorities permit or get a lesson center where you can offer your service.

This is a good choice because the teaching schedule for most centers are flexible and they pay according to the number of hours you teach in a week. So you can make more money weekly. Isn't that interesting? Start today!

2. E-business

Since the internet is the location for every business owners, you can also use that to your advantage. You can either become a seller on an online marketplace in Nigeria or create a business page online where you can sell to people. Selling on the internet opens you up to a large number of possible buyers, which is good for profit.

3. Pastry and baking business

People are always drawn to junk foods, you can take advantage of this. If you are skilled in baking and making snacks, you can start selling snacks like chin chin, donuts, egg rolls, popcorn and some other. You can take the snacks to your PPA or your Community Development Service (CDS) center, it's one of the best locations to make massive sales.

All you need to do is get a permission from the management to sell to students and staff if you work in a school so as to avoid any problems.

Starting a business will help you make money as a corp member [Pulse Nigeria]

4. Fashion Designing

Fashion designing business is one of the most lucrative and creative ways to make money during NYSC. Most people are looking for a reliable tailor that would sew their outfits the way they want since most people changed location.

If this is a skill you already have, put it to good use by making it a business during your service. You can start making good money by sewing for your fellow corps members.

5. Project researcher

If you're not the trading type, you can make money from being a project researcher. All you need to write research projects for undergraduates in the final year. For different reasons, many of them might not be able to write their projects and you can turn this into a business.

One research project costs over 50,000 naira and you can write about 5 a year if you are good at it. Isn't that good money? You can start as soon as possible.