One of the most common financial advice you have repeatedly heard is to start your own business. So many people have given you reasons to become an entrepreneur but for some reasons, you’ve never considered it.

The common excuse people usually give is lack of capital. But, you really don’t have to have a huge sum of money to become your own boss.

There are businesses you can start with little or no capital and here are five of such businesses.

1. Content provider

Are you a writer, editor, photographer, artist or video maker? If you have any of these skills, you can start a business with zero kobo. Sites like Fiverr offers opportunities for people with skills mentioned above to book gigs from businesses and provide content for them. You can make lots of money from this platform depending on your drive and talent. To start, just log on to fiverr.com and sign up.

2. Repair/Skill based services

If you have a specific skill, you really don’t need to wait looking for capital to start a business to make money. You could use your skilled labor as the main revenue driver for your business.

3. Consulting

Think about the industry you are in. Think about how much knowledge, experience and skill you’ve gained over the years in that industry. You can make money from your expertise by offering expert advice to up and coming professionals, businesses and start-ups.

4. Tutoring

Another business you can do which doesn’t require any capital is tutoring. If you have the ability to teach people and they find it easy to understand you, then you should give it a try. It now on depends on the age range you’ll love to tutor.

5. Social media influencer

Thanks to social media, you can become an influencer. If you’re social media savvy, then you should consider becoming a social media influencer. Every business and brand today is going online to grow their business and they can’t do it alone without the help of someone who knows about social media platforms well.

If you have a good online presence, you really don’t need any capital to start up. With just a phone or laptop and good internet connection, you can become a social media influence