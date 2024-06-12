ADVERTISEMENT
Bola Tinubu’s portrait breaks record as the largest portrait on canvas ever made

Temi Iwalaiye

Bola Tinubu’s portrait is the largest portrait on canvas in the world.

Largest portrait on canvas in the world [punch]
Largest portrait on canvas in the world [punch]

On Wednesday, June 12 2024 which is Democracy Day in Nigeria, the National Troupe unveiled a large portrait of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at Eagles Square.

This took place during the 2024 Democracy Day celebration parade.

Opeyemi Alaba, the creator of the painting, described the painting as a message of hope for Nigerians and Africa. He explained to Arise News that the portrait was done by 37 painters, representing the 36 states and the FCT.

The project was initiated by Artefact Gallery, Best Theatre Company, and the National Council for Arts and Culture. It is claimed to be the world's largest painting portrait on canvas.

Alaba also noted that the inspiration for the portrait came from portraits former U.S. President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

