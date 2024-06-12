Bola Tinubu’s portrait breaks record as the largest portrait on canvas ever made

This took place during the 2024 Democracy Day celebration parade.

Opeyemi Alaba, the creator of the painting, described the painting as a message of hope for Nigerians and Africa. He explained to Arise News that the portrait was done by 37 painters, representing the 36 states and the FCT.

The project was initiated by Artefact Gallery, Best Theatre Company, and the National Council for Arts and Culture. It is claimed to be the world's largest painting portrait on canvas.

ADVERTISEMENT