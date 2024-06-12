ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

VIDEO: Tinubu 'misses his step' and falls on presidential truck

Segun Adeyemi

President Bola Tinubu's security team was quick to assist him, immediately helping him back up after the fall.

President Bola Tinubu [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu [Facebook]

In the footage seen by Pulse, President Tinubu is seen arriving at Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12, to celebrate Democracy Day.

Much later, President Tinubu proceeded to enter the presidential truck to wave at the crowd when he tripped and fell.

However, his security team was quick to assist him, immediately helping him back up.

This incident sparked reactions among netizens, who blamed his fall on the trajectory that led to his emergence as president.

@Otini_ wrote, "When you snatch it and run with it. Na so so fall fall 😀😀😀😀"

Eziokwu-Igbo wrote, "Stop laughing at him. Don't you see that he is old and sick? If not for June 12, he would be in France for medical tourism."

@orcabi_ wrote, "Una let Ori Ade fall ke?????😭😭"

Meanwhile, Tinubu's aide on social media, Olusegun Dada, allayed fears of the health damage that may have been caused by the fall.

In a short statement released on his social media, he wrote, "Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped.

"It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues"

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

