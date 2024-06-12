VIDEO: Tinubu 'misses his step' and falls on presidential truck

In the footage seen by Pulse, President Tinubu is seen arriving at Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12, to celebrate Democracy Day.

Much later, President Tinubu proceeded to enter the presidential truck to wave at the crowd when he tripped and fell.

However, his security team was quick to assist him, immediately helping him back up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens react

This incident sparked reactions among netizens, who blamed his fall on the trajectory that led to his emergence as president.

@Otini_ wrote, "When you snatch it and run with it. Na so so fall fall 😀😀😀😀"

Eziokwu-Igbo wrote, "Stop laughing at him. Don't you see that he is old and sick? If not for June 12, he would be in France for medical tourism."

ADVERTISEMENT

@orcabi_ wrote, "Una let Ori Ade fall ke?????😭😭"

Presidency clears air on Tinubu's fall

Meanwhile, Tinubu's aide on social media, Olusegun Dada, allayed fears of the health damage that may have been caused by the fall.

In a short statement released on his social media, he wrote, "Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped.

"It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues"