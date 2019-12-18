Cleaning your house requires using some cleaning agents, which are getting expensive these days.

To cut costs, you need to be creative. There are some household items that you would never think of using to clean your house, but they work magic when it comes to cleaning. However those items have been tried and tested, and the surprising results are proof that they are also effective as cleaning agents.

We have researched some unusual household items that can also be a cleaning agent. Below are household items that serve as cleaning agents.

1. Vodka

Vodka serves as a cleaning agent [Flickr Creatives] Flickr Creative Commonsn/Wari

Vodka can wash away stubborn soap scum and suds in your bathroom. You can also use it to clean your jewelry and bring it back to its original shine. Want to remove sticky objects, use vodka. It melts the glue and makes it easy for you to pry off a sticker or stubborn gum.

2. Toothpaste

Toothpaste serves as a cleaning agent [ece-auto-gen]

You already know what good fluoride toothpaste does to your teeth. It can also do the same thing to your bathroom and kitchen tiles. Surprising right? The chemicals present in toothpaste are very active in lifting dirt and stains from different surfaces.

ALSO READ: These habits are the reason your face is never clear and smooth

3. Baking soda

Baking soda is a good cleaning agent [ece-auto-gen]

Baking soda has several uses asides baking. From skincare to hair care and dental care, baking soda offers amazing benefits. The household item can also be used in cleaning surfaces and raising stubborn stains from outfits. You can make baking soda into a thick paste and rub it into the cloth stain. Leave it for a few hours, then wash.