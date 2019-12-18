Most ladies are beginning to pay more attention to their facial appearance, which also includes the states of their facial skin.

It's no news that the skin is a sensitive organ and it can be easily affected with the slightest error. Several things affect your facial skin, including the beauty products you use and some habits. For you to maintain clear and smooth skin, those habits need to be dropped.

You might be wondering and trying to figure out what the habits are. Today's article will highlight those habits so you can stop them ASAP.

1. Not washing your face

Most people stay without washing their face at night for several days even after applying heavy makeup. You'll be doing your skin no good if you don't stop this habit. Your body temperature increases slightly when you sleep, which can enhance the absorption of whatever's on the surface. Letting your skin marinate in makeup, not to mention a day's worth of oil buildup can lead to clogged pores, especially if you're prone to acne.

2. Phone contact during long calls

Love to spend hours having a good chat on the phone? Well, be careful, because it can lead to breakouts and rashes along the jawline and cheek. Just leaning your face against it can cause friction, occlusion, and heat, all of which can make you break out. You can get an earpiece, headset or ear pod for your long calls.

3. Over-exfoliating

Many people exfoliate too often in a bid to have clean pores. While squeaky-clean pores may initially feel good, harsh cleansing or too much exfoliating can exacerbate oil production and worsen breakouts by spreading bacteria.

4. Ignoring sunscreen

The sun rays are important to the planet, however, you need to be careful with its interaction with your skin. The sun rays can cause short-term as well as long-term damage to our skin, such as hyperpigmentation (dark patches of skin) all the way to skin cancer. This is why you need sunscreen. Sunscreen can help prevent skin problems, including skin cancer. But you must use it daily, not just when you go to the beach or pool.

5. Picking acne

Unfortunately, most people get occasional pimples from time to time. Probably one of the worst things you can do is rub and pick at them. Rubbing or touching acne can cause acne to spread. Picking or trying to burst a pimple can cause long-term scarring and black spot.

6. Too much alcohol

Now, we're not taking away all your fun but drink more than one cocktail a day, and your skin suffers. Alcohol increases the level inflammatory agents in the bloodstream which can hasten skin sagging over time. It also makes the skin dry, which leaves your face scaly.

7. Inadequate water intake

Just as it applies to the lips, the skin generally (including your face) needs hydration. Drink plenty of water and take a lot of high water-content foods.