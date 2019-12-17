If you are pregnant, you must eat healthy foods to ensure that your baby gets the right nutrition for its proper growth and development.

Banana is a rich source of calcium and many other nutrients and yes it’s a great fruit to consume during pregnancy. Bananas, which help remedy morning sickness for pregnant women, are a good source of potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C and fiber.

Below are the benefits you stand to enjoy if you consume bananas during pregnancy.

1. Relieves nausea and vomiting

Morning sickness and vomiting are common during the first trimester of pregnancy. Bananas are a rich source of Vitamin B6 or pyridoxine. Vitamin B6 can cure nausea and morning sickness. Hence, eating bananas, especially in the first trimester of pregnancy is particularly recommended to women.

2. Boost energy

Bananas are high in carbohydrates as they contain simple sugars like glucose, fructose, and sucrose that can be metabolized by the body to provide an immediate energy boost. During the last trimester of pregnancy, eating bananas can give you a quick energy boost. So, keep this fruit handy.

Banana is a healthy meal for pregnant woman [home]

3. Development of the baby’s nervous system

Bananas are a rich source of the water-soluble vitamin B6 that is necessary for the development of the central nervous system of the baby. Regular consumption in the first trimester of pregnancy is beneficial for the baby’s brain and nerve development.

ALSO READ: Pawpaw during pregnancy: Is it safe for consumption?

4. Blood pressure stabilizer

Most women experience blood pressure fluctuation during pregnancy, but you can maintain blood pressure naturally through healthy eating. Meanwhile, banana is a great source of potassium which can help in maintaining the blood pressure of expectant mothers. Plus, it will help reduce muscle cramps and leg pains during pregnancy.

5. Provides relief from constipation

Constipation is a common problem during pregnancy and that’s why eating this easily available fruit can help. Bananas contain a high amount of dietary fiber, which helps in stimulating the bowel movements and reduce bloating in the stomach caused by gas. Eating bananas can improve bowel movements, thus providing relief from constipation.