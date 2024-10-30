8 unusual jobs you didn't know existed

But there are some jobs out there that are so unusual, you might not believe they’re real! These jobs may seem odd, but they’re important in their own way, providing valuable services or research insights that help different industries.

If you’re curious about the world of work and enjoy learning about new things, get ready to discover something mind-blowing.

Here are eight unusual jobs you probably didn’t know existed—who knows, one of them might even sound like something you’d like to try.

1. Professional cuddler

Yes, you read that right! Professional cuddlers offer companionship and comfort through cuddling.

They provide a safe and non-judgmental space for people who need physical touch and emotional support. This job helps individuals feel relaxed and reduce stress.

2. Pet food taster

Believe it or not, some companies hire people to taste their pet food. Pet food tasters ensure that the products are safe and palatable for animals. They evaluate the taste, texture, and quality of the food, making sure it meets high standards before it reaches pets everywhere.

3. Professional mourner

In some cultures, especially in parts of Asia and Africa, professional mourners are hired to attend funerals and express grief.

Their job is to mourn loudly, helping to honour the deceased and show respect. This tradition dates back hundreds of years, and professional mourners play a meaningful role in supporting families during difficult times.

4. Iceberg mover

In certain parts of the world, large icebergs can pose a threat to ships and coastal areas. Iceberg movers are specialised workers who use boats and other equipment to guide or relocate icebergs safely away from populated regions.

5. Golf ball diver

Golf ball divers retrieve lost golf balls from water hazards on golf courses. They dive into ponds and lakes, collecting balls to be cleaned and reused. This job requires good swimming skills, scuba diving certification, and a love for golf.

6. Snake milker

Snake milkers extract venom from snakes for use in medical research and the production of antivenom. This job is both dangerous and precise, requiring knowledge of snake behaviour, safety protocols, and the ability to handle these reptiles carefully to avoid getting bitten.

7. Professional sleeper

Some companies and researchers hire people to sleep as part of studies on sleep patterns, mattress testing, or new bedding products. Professional sleepers provide valuable data that helps improve sleep quality for everyone. It’s a job that offers plenty of rest while contributing to scientific advancements.

8. Human statue

Human statues perform in public places, dressed in elaborate costumes and makeup to resemble statues or famous characters.

They remain still for long periods, entertaining passersby and collecting tips. This job requires patience, creativity, and the ability to hold poses comfortably for extended times.