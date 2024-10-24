10 jobs that didn’t exist 10 years ago

Technology has grown rapidly, creating opportunities in areas we never imagined. These new roles reflect how our lives and industries have evolved. Whether it’s the rise of social media, the focus on sustainability, or advancements in healthcare, new professions are emerging to meet today’s needs.

1. Social media manager

With platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok booming, companies need experts to manage their online presence. Social Media Managers create content, engage with followers, and develop strategies to grow the brand’s audience.

2. Data scientist

As businesses collect more data, Data Scientists are needed to analyse and interpret this information. They help companies make informed decisions by finding patterns and insights from large datasets.

3. App developer

The explosion of smartphones has led to a high demand for App Developers. These professionals design and create applications for various purposes, from games to productivity tools.

4. Sustainability consultant

With increasing awareness of environmental issues, Sustainability Consultants help businesses develop eco-friendly practices. They advise on reducing waste, saving energy, and implementing sustainable strategies.

5. UX/UI designer

User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) Designers focus on making digital products easy and enjoyable to use. They work on websites, apps, and software to ensure a seamless interaction for users.

6. Influencer marketing specialist

Influencers have become a powerful marketing tool. Specialists in this field connect brands with popular social media personalities to promote products and reach wider audiences.

7. Drone operator

Drones are used in many industries, including agriculture, photography, and delivery services. Drone Operators control these devices to perform tasks like surveying land or capturing aerial images.

8. Virtual Reality Developer

Virtual Reality (VR) is transforming entertainment, education, and training. VR Developers create immersive experiences for games, simulations, and virtual tours.

9. Blockchain developer

Blockchain technology, known for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, is being used in various sectors for secure transactions and data management. Blockchain Developers build and maintain these decentralised systems.

10. Remote work coordinator

The rise of remote work has created a need for coordinators who manage virtual teams. They ensure effective communication, organise online meetings, and support remote employees to maintain productivity.