10 jobs that didn’t exist 10 years ago

Anna Ajayi

The job market is continually evolving, bringing new opportunities and challenges.

Some of these jobs didn't exist 10 years ago
Some of these jobs didn’t exist 10 years ago [WES]

The world of work is always changing, and in the past decade, many new jobs have appeared that didn’t exist before.

Technology has grown rapidly, creating opportunities in areas we never imagined. These new roles reflect how our lives and industries have evolved. Whether it’s the rise of social media, the focus on sustainability, or advancements in healthcare, new professions are emerging to meet today’s needs.

Social media management
Social media management [Emplifi] Pulse Nigeria
With platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok booming, companies need experts to manage their online presence. Social Media Managers create content, engage with followers, and develop strategies to grow the brand’s audience.

As businesses collect more data, Data Scientists are needed to analyse and interpret this information. They help companies make informed decisions by finding patterns and insights from large datasets.

The explosion of smartphones has led to a high demand for App Developers. These professionals design and create applications for various purposes, from games to productivity tools.

With increasing awareness of environmental issues, Sustainability Consultants help businesses develop eco-friendly practices. They advise on reducing waste, saving energy, and implementing sustainable strategies.

UX/UI designer
UX/UI designer [Codilar] Pulse Nigeria

User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) Designers focus on making digital products easy and enjoyable to use. They work on websites, apps, and software to ensure a seamless interaction for users.

Influencers have become a powerful marketing tool. Specialists in this field connect brands with popular social media personalities to promote products and reach wider audiences.

Drone operator
Drone operator [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

Drones are used in many industries, including agriculture, photography, and delivery services. Drone Operators control these devices to perform tasks like surveying land or capturing aerial images.

Virtual Reality (VR) is transforming entertainment, education, and training. VR Developers create immersive experiences for games, simulations, and virtual tours.

Blockchain technology, known for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, is being used in various sectors for secure transactions and data management. Blockchain Developers build and maintain these decentralised systems.

The rise of remote work has created a need for coordinators who manage virtual teams. They ensure effective communication, organise online meetings, and support remote employees to maintain productivity.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

