Get to know these 5 women who helped shape Nigeria's independence

Damilola Agubata

Their impact can still be felt in present-day Nigeria. They were brave, resilient and focused on their goals. History will forever be kind to them.

Flora Nwapa, Margaret Ekpo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (right to left)
Let’s take a closer look into the lives of these five remarkable women and their legacies at such a crucial time in Nigeria’s history.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (younghq)
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (younghq) Pulse Nigeria
Although she is widely known as the first woman to drive a car in Nigeria, the “Lioness of Lisabi” (as she was also known as) was a trailblazer as far back as her early years in life by being the first female student to be admitted to the Abeokuta Grammar School.

ALSO READ: 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' with Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole now streaming on Prime Video

Born on October 25, 1900 in Abeokuta, Ogun State to the Thomas family, she had four sons including the world-famous Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. A teacher by profession, she actively led women’s rights movements and fought against colonial taxation. Funmilayo came, fought, and conquered. Today, she remains one of the most influential female figures in Nigerian history.

Margaret Ekpo
Margaret Ekpo Pulse Nigeria
The legacy of Margaret Ekpo lives on. Born July 27, 1914 in Creek Town, Cross River State, to the family of Okoroafor Obiasulor and Inyang Eyo Aniemikwe, she had to temporarily stop school after her father died in 1934. At the time, she was already in Standard Six.

She became interested in politics after she attended political meetings on behalf of her husband who was a medical doctor. She then actively participated in the Constitutional Conferences both in Lagos and in London that led to Nigeria independence in 1960. She was also known for her style. And as a fashion icon, she used it to silently protest against colonial rule.

Hajia Gambo Sawaba [X]
Hajia Gambo Sawaba [X] Pulse Nigeria

In February, 1933, the cry of a newborn was welcomed into the family of Amarteifo in present-day Niger state. She was to be named Hajaratu. Even though she was married off at the age of 13 after losing both parents, she did not lose her passion for activism.

She became an active political force in the North and used her membership of the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) to campaign against British colonial rule and forced child marriages. She remains an exemplar of bravery as she was imprisoned 16 times for her fearless activism.

Flora Nwapa
Flora Nwapa Pulse Nigeria

The life Flora Nwapa lived was dedicated to using her gift of writing to recreate the Igbo culture from the standpoint of a woman and highlight the narratives that were left untold.

In 1966, her novel, Efuru, was published, making her the first African woman to publish a novel in English and also earning her the tag, “mother of modern African literature”.

She also played a major role after the Biafran war, helping orphans and displaced refugees find shelter and relief as the Minister of Health and Social Welfare in East Central State. Her trailblazing legacy continues to impact Nigerian culture till date.

HID Awolowo
HID Awolowo Pulse Nigeria

As the wife of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, HID supported her husband throughout his activities and adventures in politics such that he often fondly referred to her as his “jewel of inestimable value”.

Her involvement in Nigeria’s political history is equally noteworthy. During her husband’s time in prison, she stood in for him and actively participated in the NCNC and AG alliance to form the United Progressive Grand Alliance (UPGA).

Despite her holding the family together as the Awolowo matriarch of five biological children, she continued to uphold the legacy of her husband until her death. She died at the age of 99 in 2015.

ALSO READ: 5 queens and powerful women in Nigerian history

