'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' with Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole now streaming on Prime Video

The film tells the story of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's mother, from her groundbreaking years as the first female pupil at Abeokuta Grammar School to her union with Israel Ransome-Kuti. She and her husband opposed injustice and founded the Abeokuta Women's Union. This led to a bloody conflict with traditional and colonial leaders who stood in the way of justice and fairness.

It features Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Iremide Adeoye as members of the cast.

Pulse Nigeria

The film has grossed over ₦141.5 million according to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) and has won multiple awards, including, Best Overall Feature Film and Best Screenplay in the 2023 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), and Best Writing (Movie) at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The Nollywood filmmaker, Austen-Peters, who has been getting more involved in biopic films to teach the next generation about historical individuals and culture, has another film coming to Netflix this July 26, titled House of Ga’a.

Pulse Nigeria

House of Ga’a recounts the story of Bashorun Gaha (Gaa), who was a prominent figure in the history of the Yoruba people of Nigeria. He served as the Bashorun of the Oyo Empire during the 18th century, during which he wielded deceit and voodoo to reign over his people.