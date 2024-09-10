ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 unusual ways to live longer

Anna Ajayi

You can boost both your quality of life and your lifespan.

These are some unusual ways to live longer [iStock]
These are some unusual ways to live longer [iStock]

We often hear the common advice on how to live a long and healthy life: eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and avoid harmful habits like smoking or excessive drinking.

Recommended articles

While these are important, there are also some less conventional strategies that can contribute to longevity.

Across different cultures and studies, people have discovered unexpected ways to enhance not just the length of life but also its quality. Here are five unusual yet fascinating ways that can help you live longer and healthier:

ADVERTISEMENT
Laugh more [Depositphotos]
Laugh more [Depositphotos] Pulse Nigeria

Laughter can actually help you live longer. Studies have shown that laughter lowers stress levels by reducing the body's production of stress hormones like cortisol. It also improves the immune system, releases endorphins (the body's natural feel-good chemicals), and even improves circulation, which can reduce the risk of heart disease. People who regularly laugh are also more likely to have a positive outlook on life, which has been linked to longevity.

Spend time with friends and family [iStock]
Spend time with friends and family [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Strong social connections are key to living a longer life. Research has consistently shown that people who maintain close relationships with friends and family have a reduced risk of premature death. Social interactions help reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and boost mental health. Being around loved ones also provides emotional support, a sense of belonging, and purpose, all of which contribute to a longer, healthier life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Take cold showers [iStock]
Take cold showers [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Cold exposure, such as taking cold showers, is an unusual but effective way to potentially extend life. Cold showers improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and boost the immune system. Some studies suggest that regular exposure to cold can also stimulate the production of brown fat, a type of fat that helps regulate body temperature and improve metabolism. The shock of cold water may also trigger the release of mood-boosting chemicals like norepinephrine, which can reduce stress and enhance mental clarity.

Intermittent fasting, which involves cycling between periods of eating and not eating, has gained popularity as an unusual way to improve longevity. Research shows that intermittent fasting can reduce inflammation, enhance brain function, and lower the risk of diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. This practice can also trigger a process called autophagy, where the body cleans out damaged cells and regenerates new ones, potentially slowing down the ageing process.

ADVERTISEMENT
Own a pet [iStock]
Own a pet [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Owning a pet, particularly a dog, has been shown to boost longevity. Pets provide companionship, reduce stress, and encourage physical activity. Dog owners, for instance, tend to be more active since they need to take their pets for walks, which in turn improves heart health and reduces the risk of chronic diseases. Pets also help reduce feelings of loneliness and anxiety, which can have a positive impact on mental and emotional well-being, leading to a longer, more fulfilling life.

RELATED: 5 health benefits of owning a pet that pet owners don't tell you

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

She Leads Africa launches SLA Level Up Career Fair to empower female graduates

She Leads Africa launches SLA Level Up Career Fair to empower female graduates

5 signs you’re too sick to go to work

5 signs you’re too sick to go to work

5 shocking benefits of applying lotion when your body is wet

5 shocking benefits of applying lotion when your body is wet

5 unusual ways to live longer

5 unusual ways to live longer

5 most mysterious tattoo symbols and what they really mean

5 most mysterious tattoo symbols and what they really mean

5 most difficult countries to visit and why

5 most difficult countries to visit and why

The intriguing story of how the wedding bouquet came to be

The intriguing story of how the wedding bouquet came to be

What do crossed arms mean? 4 hidden meanings behind this body language

What do crossed arms mean? 4 hidden meanings behind this body language

Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

Do you have typhoid or malaria? How to tell the difference

Do you have typhoid or malaria? How to tell the difference

Lagos Canvas: Unveiling art, music, fashion, and film

Lagos Canvas: Unveiling art, music, fashion, and film

Sony Music West Africa partners with Beat FM for 15th anniversary 'The Beat Brunch'

Sony Music West Africa partners with Beat FM for 15th anniversary 'The Beat Brunch'

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Going on a diet may not be the best for you [iStock]

Here’s why going on a diet can be very harmful

What time is best to take sweets? [Shutterstock]

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

Best countries for BBL [healthandbeautytravel]

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

When do you get your first period after childbirth? [ParentCo]

When do you get your first period after childbirth?