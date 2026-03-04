Cure Close to Home: Bone Marrow Transplants Now Available for Sickle Cell Patients in Nigeria

Bone Marrow Transplants Now Available for Sickle Cell Patients in Nigeria

Nigeria launches West Africa’s first dedicated sickle cell cure centre at LUTH, with bone marrow transplants reporting high success.

For decades, sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder affecting red blood cells, has been a major public health challenge in Nigeria, often described as the sickle cell capital of the world due to its high disease burden.

In an estimated 2–3% of the population, the condition causes chronic pain, repeated hospital admissions, organ damage, and dramatically reduced life expectancy.

Now, Nigeria has opened West Africa’s first comprehensive sickle cell cure centre. This facility focuses on delivering bone marrow transplant treatment for eligible patients right at home.

The SCFN-LUTH Bone Marrow Transplant Programme is a collaboration between the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria (SCFN) and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Established in 2022 through years of planning, training, funding, and partnership, it represents the region’s first dedicated centre aimed at delivering curative care for sickle cell disease in Nigeria and West Africa.

“This is the first of its kind in West Africa, and we are proud to offer a safe, quality, and accessible cure for sickle cell disorder here in Nigeria,”

said Dr Annette Akinsete, CEO of SCFN, acknowledging that bone marrow transplant is the only currently established cure for severe sickle cell disease.

Increasingly, bone marrow transplant, also called a stem cell transplant, is recognised as a true cure because it replaces a patient’s defective blood-forming cells with healthy donor cells. When successful, the procedure allows the body to produce normal red blood cells, eliminating the disease’s underlying cause.

First Successes and Reported Outcomes

The programme completed its first bone marrow transplant procedures in 2024 , with patients admitted, treated, and progressing through comprehensive post-transplant care. These early transplants, which involve chemotherapy preparation, donor matching and infusion of healthy marrow, mark a major milestone for clinical care in the country.

Accessibility and Cost Still Major Concerns

For many families, the first question isn’t 'Can it work?' It’s ‘Can we afford it?’

Despite the breakthrough, not everyone can access the sickle cell cure in Nigeria. Even with local delivery reducing logistical barriers, the cost for a bone marrow transplant still costs approximately $15,000 to $22,000 locally, compared to potentially hundreds of thousands abroad, which still puts it out of reach for many families.

The transplant programme at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), in partnership with the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria (SCFN), is trying to soften that financial blow. One major step is localising the procedure.

Beyond that, SCFN actively seeks donor funding and corporate sponsorships to subsidise procedures for patients who qualify but cannot afford the full cost. Fundraising efforts and private philanthropy are currently key pillars of access.

Still, the reality remains that there is no comprehensive national health insurance coverage specifically designed for sickle cell transplants yet. Expanding insurance inclusion and government-backed support will be critical if the cure is to move from possible to broadly accessible.

Ensuring a Reliable Supply of Healthy Donor Cells

A bone marrow transplant is only possible if a compatible donor can be found. Right now, the programme largely depends on family donors, especially siblings, because they have the highest chance of being a close genetic match. When that match exists, success rates are significantly higher.

The centre has also invested heavily in building local technical capacity. This includes establishing a stem cell processing laboratory and training Nigerian specialists to manage everything from donor screening to cell harvesting and transplantation within the country.

That independence matters; it reduces reliance on foreign labs and strengthens long-term sustainability.

However, Nigeria does not yet have a large-scale national bone marrow donor registry for unrelated donors. Developing one would dramatically expand the donor pool and improve chances for patients who don’t have a suitable family match. For now, donor availability remains one of the programme’s biggest structural challenges.

Beyond Treatment: What This Means for Millions

Nigeria also grapples with high sickle cell death rates, particularly in children: an estimated 150,000 babies are born with the disease every year, with a significant portion not surviving past early childhood. This stark reality underscores the need for both curative treatments and comprehensive care systems.