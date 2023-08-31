ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 weird things that can help you live longer

Oghenerume Progress

It is common knowledge that eating healthy, exercising and regular medical check-ups can help you live longer.

It's important to note that while these can help improve lifespan, other healthy diet choices and exercise should not be taken for granted if you want to live longer.
It's important to note that while these can help improve lifespan, other healthy diet choices and exercise should not be taken for granted if you want to live longer.

Recommended articles

Here are five of them:

ADVERTISEMENT

According to some studies, people who spend time on the mountain or live in areas with higher altitudes have the tendency to live longer. Research shows that this set of people are less likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke. They also have the tendency to maintain a healthy lifestyle compared to others.

Some studies also say having lots of orgasms can help increase lifespan. Whether you are going solo or with a partner, sex has a way of increasing overall health and is another weird habit that makes you live longer.

Laughing helps to reduce stress levels which in turn reduces cortisol levels in the body. High levels of cortisol in the body can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, osteoporosis, skin changes, high blood sugar and many more. All of these can probably be avoided if you just laugh more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another weird thing that can help increase lifespan is eating homemade meals. Compared to eating at restaurants, you can easily keep track of what you consume when you make your food yourself. This can help you have healthier meals and also makes you conscious of your health.

According to research, people who have more besties, satisfying relationships and those who socialise more end up being happier, better adjusted, have better health and longer lives than people who do not. Basically, the more you socialise, the higher your chances of living longer.

There you have it, five things that can help you live longer. It is important to note that while these can help improve lifespan, other healthy diet choices and exercise should not be taken for granted if you want to live longer.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Safari with Xiaomi winners experience the iconic African wilderness Maasai Mara

Safari with Xiaomi winners experience the iconic African wilderness Maasai Mara

Lagos First Lady, others grace maiden edition of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos

Lagos First Lady, others grace maiden edition of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos

The right drinks to use these 5 popular glassware for

The right drinks to use these 5 popular glassware for

5 weird things that can help you live longer

5 weird things that can help you live longer

Unveiling Saudi Arabia: Exploring the hidden gems of Al Ula

Unveiling Saudi Arabia: Exploring the hidden gems of Al Ula

23+ motivational, inspirational, pieces of advice, and reminders to live by

23+ motivational, inspirational, pieces of advice, and reminders to live by

The top 10 richest African countries might surprise you - Nigeria is the no 1

The top 10 richest African countries might surprise you - Nigeria is the no 1

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

SoftMadeit, TT effects, others partners Pneuma Travels for 5day trip to Cape Town

SoftMadeit, TT effects, others partners Pneuma Travels for 5day trip to Cape Town

7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

The last super blue moon until 2037 happened yesterday, but what’s a super blue moon?

The last super blue moon until 2037 happened yesterday, but what’s a super blue moon?

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding/Instagram

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding

Almonds are delicious and cheap [britannica]

5 foods that have more protein than eggs

Frozen stew in the freezer [cleaneatingkitchen]

How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?