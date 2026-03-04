Davido, Ayra Starr, Pharrell Williams to Appear on Angélique Kidjo’s New Album

The Iconic Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo is set to release a new star-studded album.

5 Time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo has shared details of her upcoming new album titled 'Hope'. She made the revelation in a post on her social media pages where she shared that project will be released on April 24, 2026.

The African music icon also unveiled the star-studded guest appearances that cut across different genres and caliber of artists who will be bringing their artistry to elevate the project.

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats stars Davido and Ayra Starr are guest features alongside American Grammy-winning stars Pharrell Williams, Charlie Wilson, PJ Morton, and Nile Rodgers. Other guest stars include Nigerian Neo-Highlife duo The Cavemen, American rapper Quavo, French star Dadju, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, and South Africa's Soweto Gospel Choir. Also on the album are Florent Pagny, Iza, and Fally Ipupa. Kidjo's new album embraces a unique array of artists whose contemporary style would aid her exploration of diverse genres.

In the post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the album, Kidjo stated that she put her whole heart into the album and expressed her gratitude to the guest stars who contributed to the project.



"5 years in the making: my new album HOPE!! is coming out on April 24th. I put my whole heart into this album and I’m so GRATEFUL to all the great artists who have contributed their genius to the album!"

The upcoming album will be Angélique Kidjo's 19th in a remarkable career that has spanned nearly 50 years. Across her illustrious career, Kidjo has earned the status of one of the shining African musical icons whose work played a significant role in spotlighting African traditional sounds on the global stage.

Her music, which embraces African folk writing, percussion, and rich use of Yoruba, French, and English language, has enjoyed commercial and critical acclaim. One of the most celebrated African artists, Kidjo has received an impressive 16 Grammy nominations, winning 5.

In 2011, The Guardian listed her as one of its Top 100 Women in art, film, music and fashion. In 2014, she became the first woman to be listed among "The 40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Africa" by Forbes magazine

With her upcoming album, it's all but certain that she will be receiving another Grammy nomination in the Best Global Album Category come 2027.

