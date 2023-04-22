5 health benefits of cold and hot shower
There's nothing like a refreshing shower to wake you up in the morning or to help you relax after a long day. But did you know that the temperature of your shower water can affect your health in many ways? That's right!
Recommended articles
Here are 5 health benefits of cold and hot showers:
1) Boosts circulation
Hot showers can help to improve circulation by dilating blood vessels and increasing blood flow to your muscles and organs. Cold showers, on the other hand, can help to constrict blood vessels and improve circulation to your skin and organs.
2) Relieves sore muscles
If you've had a tough workout or been on your feet all day, a cold shower can help to reduce muscle soreness and inflammation. A hot shower, on the other hand, can help to relax your muscles and reduce tension.
3) Reduces stress and anxiety
Both hot and cold showers can have a positive effect on your mental health. Hot showers can help to reduce stress and anxiety by promoting relaxation and improving sleep quality. Cold showers can also help to reduce stress by boosting alertness and releasing endorphins.
4) Improves skin health
Cold showers can help to improve skin health by reducing inflammation, tightening pores, and promoting healthy blood flow. Hot showers, on the other hand, can help to open pores and release toxins from your skin.
5) Boosts immune function
Both hot and cold showers can help to boost your immune function by improving circulation and reducing inflammation. Cold showers, in particular, can help to stimulate the production of white blood cells, which can help to fight off infection and disease.
Whether you prefer a hot or cold shower, there are many health benefits to be gained from adjusting the temperature of your water. So, the next time you step into the shower, think about the benefits you're reaping for your mind and body!
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng