Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
We Are Monitoring Islamic Sects In The Country - Nigeria’s Police Chief Reveals
The Nigerian Police Force has confirmed it is monitoring Islamic sects across the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
Speaking in Abuja after being sworn in as the new Inspector General of Police by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Olatunji Disu, said the force is aware that some religious groups in Nigeria have affiliations with parts of the Middle East, and that global developments could have local consequences.
“We know we have groups of people, different kinds of Islamic sects in Nigeria. We have those who pay allegiance to this eastern part of the world as well,” Disu said. “If anything happens in the eastern part of the world, the repercussions will come to us.”
His comments come against the backdrop of the ongoing war involving the United States and Israel, which last week launched a series of attacks on Iran, over claims that the Persian state was an existential threat to both nations.
BREAKING: Acting IGP Tunji Disu inaugurates state police implementation committee pic.twitter.com/Iwa7PTixPd— Nigerian Affairs Journal (@NigAffairs) March 4, 2026
Following the recent assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Ali by joint US and Israeli airstrikes, Nigerian Shia muslims in Kano, Kaduna, and Sokoto states marched in protest and in solidarity with Iran.
Reacting to the local implications of the war, Disu explained that the police are taking preventive steps, relying on intelligence gathering and surveillance to ensure that foreign conflicts do not spark unrest within Nigeria. He emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force is working with other security agencies to maintain law and order.
The IGP noted that past protests linked to international issues have sometimes led to clashes between demonstrators and security personnel. As a result, he said the force is being proactive.
Recent activities by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have also placed security agencies on alert in parts of the country. While many gatherings remain peaceful, authorities say they are determined to prevent any escalation.
Disu reassured Nigerians that the country remains stable but urged citizens to remain calm and avoid actions capable of disrupting public peace.