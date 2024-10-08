ADVERTISEMENT
5 serious side effects of eating dates

Anna Ajayi

Dates are small, sweet fruits that many people enjoy.

What are the side effects of eating dates?
Dates are full of nutrients and are eaten for their health benefits, like aiding digestion or providing energy.

But as great as they can be, dates can also have some unexpected side effects when eaten in large amounts. Here are some side effects of eating dates that you should be aware of:

Dates support digestion because of their high fibre content, but eating too many can have the opposite effect.

Eating dates can sometimes cause digestive problems
The fibre in dates, when consumed in large amounts, can cause bloating, gas, or even diarrhoea. This is especially true for people who are not used to consuming high-fibre foods. If you have a sensitive stomach or digestive issues, start by eating a small number of dates and see how your body reacts.

Dates are naturally sweet, and their high sugar content can be a problem, especially for people who need to watch their sugar intake. Eating too many dates can lead to a quick rise in blood sugar levels, which can be risky for people with diabetes or those trying to manage their weight.

ALSO READ: 10 sexual benefits of dates for men and women

Though it is not very common, some people might be allergic to dates. Symptoms of an allergy can include itching, swelling, redness, and difficulty breathing. If you have never eaten dates before, it is best to try a small amount first to see how your body reacts. If you experience any unusual symptoms, stop eating them and get medical help immediately.

Dates are high in calories, so eating them in large amounts can contribute to weight gain, which may not be suitable for those trying to maintain or lose weight.

Dates can cause weight gain
Each date contains a lot of natural sugars, and when you consume many of them, the calories add up quickly. If you love eating dates, take them occasionally to avoid unnecessary weight gain.

The sweetness of dates may be great for your taste buds, but it’s not as great for your teeth. The natural sugars in dates can stick to your teeth and cause plaque buildup, which can cause cavities and tooth decay over time. If you eat dates often, make sure to maintain good oral hygiene by brushing and flossing regularly. This can help prevent the sticky sugars from harming your teeth.

ALSO READ: 5 Amazing health benefits of dates

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

