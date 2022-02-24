RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 Amazing health benefits of dates

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

Dates are brown-skinned, chewy, and sweet edible fruits that are gotten from the date palm Phoenix dactylifera.

Dates are primarily sold in their dried state; it is widely popular in the Arabs and African countries. Dried dates usually possess wrinkled skin, and they are popularly called 'dabino' in the northern parts of Nigeria.

Here are the health benefits of eating dates:

1. Contains antioxidants

Dates are high in antioxidants that help reduce the risk of many diseases. Dates contain flavonoids and phenolic acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce the potential risks of diabetes and heart diseases.

2. Promotes natural Labour

Studies have shown that dates help to promote natural childbirth in the last few weeks of being pregnant. The dates enhance cervical dilation, which in turn reduces the labour time of the expecting mother. Dates contain tannin phytochemicals and natural sugars, which help ease contractions while maintaining an optimal energy level.

3. Possess inherent sweetening properties

Dates contain fructose-a natural complex sugar found in fruits. Date has a sweet savour, and it is also rich in high fiber and nutrients; as a result, it could be used as a healthy substitute for conventional white sugar. You can incorporate it into your garri, custard, or oats; blend the dates into a paste for optimal satisfaction.

4. Improve Bone health

Dates are a great source of minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorous; these could help reduce the risks of bone-related illnesses like osteoporosis(this is the weakening of the bones, which results in liable breakage)

5. Enhances sexual performance in men

Dates contain phytochemicals like estradiol and flavonoids, which promote sperm count and, in turn, improve fertility and vitality in men.

6. Improves brain health

Studies show that dates help slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease in older people.

One good thing about dates is that they can be easily incorporated into one’s diet without necessarily altering your regular diet.

