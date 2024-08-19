ADVERTISEMENT
5 most expensive dog breeds that cost millions

Anna Ajayi

These dogs are seen as symbols of status and a statement of wealth.

These expensive dog breeds cost millions [X.com]
These expensive dog breeds cost millions [X.com]

Dogs are loyal companions that bring joy to our lives, but some dog breeds come with a hefty price tag.

These breeds are not just expensive because they're cute; many factors contribute to their high price, including rarity, pedigree, bloodline, and training. Some breeds are bred for specific purposes, such as working or guarding, which can also drive up the price.

Here are five of the most expensive dog breeds in the world, along with their estimated price range:

Tibetan Mastiff [TheSprucePets]
Tibetan Mastiff [TheSprucePets] Pulse Nigeria

The Tibetan Mastiff is a massive and ancient breed that was originally used by nomadic cultures in Tibet, China, Nepal, and India to protect sheep from predators like wolves and leopards. This breed can cost anywhere from $2,000 to a staggering $3 million, depending on its lineage. In Nigerian naira, that translates to ₦1.5 million to ₦2.3 billion. What makes them so expensive is their rarity, their status as a symbol of wealth, and their large, majestic appearance, which is often compared to that of a lion.

Samoyed [iStock]
Samoyed [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

The Samoyed is a fluffy, white, and friendly dog breed originally from Siberia. Known for their signature "Sammy smile," these dogs are not just adorable but also highly prized for their pure white coat and excellent temperament. The price of a Samoyed ranges from $4,000 to $11,000, which is about ₦3 million to ₦8.5 million in naira.

The high cost is due to their pure bloodlines, high maintenance grooming needs, and the fact that they are often bred by selective, reputable breeders.

Chow Chow [Wikipedia]
Chow Chow [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

The Chow Chow is a unique breed that comes from China and is known for its lion-like mane and blue-black tongue. This breed is not just a pet but a statement of status. They can cost anywhere between ₦2.3 million to ₦6.5 million. The high price of a Chow Chow comes from its rarity, specific health needs, and the meticulous care required for its distinctive coat.

Lowchen [PetHelpful]
Lowchen [PetHelpful] Pulse Nigeria

The Lowchen, also known as the "Little Lion Dog," is a small and rare breed with a big personality. They are among the rarest dog breeds in the world, which makes them quite expensive. A Lowchen typically costs between ₦3.85 million to ₦6.16 million. The breed's rarity, friendly nature, and unique appearance are the primary reasons for its high cost.

Rottweiler [iStock]
Rottweiler [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Rottweilers are well-known for their strength, loyalty, and protective instincts. Originally bred in Germany, these dogs are often used as guard dogs and police dogs. A Rottweiler can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $7,000, which is around ₦1.54 million to ₦5.39 million. The price is driven by their desirable traits, such as their powerful build and their reputation as excellent guard dogs, as well as the costs involved in breeding and training them.

ALSO READ: 5 surprisingly dangerous dog breeds that will haunt your dreams

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

