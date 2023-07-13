5 surprisingly dangerous dog breeds that will haunt your dreams

Well, excuse me, but are you the dog? Do you know its intentions? No, I'm not willing to take that risk. Hard pass.

You should know that there are indeed some dog breeds that are particularly scary and dangerous. You definitely don't want to have them around as they have an intimidating appearance and a reputation for causing havoc.

Bear in mind that bites and aggression are not limited to these dangerous breeds. Even a dog from a typically friendly breed can bite you if it feels provoked or threatened. So the next time a dog owner tells you, "Don't worry, it won't bite," I suggest making a quick U-turn back to your house to avoid stories that touch.

For the purpose of this article, here are the most dangerous dog breeds in the world that you must be wary of:

Pit Bull Terriers

These ugly dogs are known to be very aggressive, and their strong jaws and muscular bodies can make them potentially dangerous if not trained properly.

Originally bred as fighting dogs because of their strength, aggression, and persistence in attacking, Pit bulls have been recorded to be responsible for the most fatal dog attacks in the world.

Another reason pit bulls are the most dangerous dog breed is that they have large bodies weighing up to 80 pounds, strong jaws, and great killer instincts.

Humans and animals don’t stand a chance against a pit bull.

Wolf Hybrids

Whoever thought the idea of deliberately crossbreeding wolves with dogs was a good one needs to be sat and asked questions.

These hybrids have unpredictable traits inherited from their wild ancestors, which can make them potentially dangerous. Due to their wild background, they pose a risk to both humans and other animals.

Rottweilers

Rottweilers are usually used as security dogs. This is because they were bred to have strong herding, guarding instincts, and unusual strength.

The breed is known for taking aggressive action when it believes its owner or family is threatened or when there is an intrusion on its territory.

Siberian Huskies

With its wolf-like appearance, the Siberian Husky behaves similarly to wolves and can be really hard to train.

Huskies have a tendency to destroy property and may even show aggression towards other pets or small children. According to the National Association of Dog Bite Statistics, Huskies have been responsible for 15 fatal attacks in the past 15 years.

These dogs can also create chaos in your home. If a Husky becomes bored while you're away, you might return to find chewed-up furniture and a lot of mess.

German Shepherd

The German Shepherd is a breed known for being tough and protective. They have strong instincts to guard and can be loyal which is why many homes use them as security.