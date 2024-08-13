ADVERTISEMENT
5 everyday objects that contain a surprising amount of germs

Anna Ajayi

Keeping these objects clean is important for staying healthy and avoiding illnesses.

These everyday objects contain a lot of germs [AARP]
We all know that germs are everywhere, but did you know that some of the items you use every day might be hiding more germs than you think?

These objects can be a breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and other nasty germs, and the surprising thing is that many of us never think to clean these items as often as we should, which means the germs can multiply quickly.

Here’s a look at five common items that contain a surprising amount of germs:

Phones contain a lot of germs [PopularMechanics]
Your phone is probably one of the most germ-covered items you own. We take our phones everywhere, from the bathroom to the kitchen, and we touch them constantly throughout the day. All of this touching transfers germs from our hands to our phones.

Studies have shown that phones can carry more germs than a toilet seat! To keep your phone clean, wipe it down regularly with a disinfectant wipe or a cloth dampened with a mixture of water and rubbing alcohol. Don’t forget to clean your phone case, too!

Water bottles could harbour germs [HuffPostUk]
Water bottles can also be a hotspot for germs. If you don't wash your water bottle thoroughly and regularly, bacteria can build up inside, especially around the mouthpiece where you drink. This can lead to germs being transferred to your mouth and potentially making you sick. Make sure to wash your water bottle every day with warm, soapy water. If it's dishwasher-safe, you can put it in the dishwasher for a thorough cleaning.

Germs can live on the surface of ATM cards for days [GulfNews]
We use our ATM cards frequently, but we rarely think about how dirty they might be. Every time you swipe your card or touch it after handling cash or pressing buttons on a payment terminal, you're transferring germs to it. These germs can live on the surface of the card for days.

To clean your ATM card, simply wipe it down with a disinfectant wipe or a cloth with a bit of alcohol. This will help reduce the number of germs you're carrying around in your wallet.

Eyeglasses can also be covered in germs [SunnySports]
Eyeglasses might help you see clearly, but they can also be covered in germs. We touch our glasses frequently to adjust them or take them off, and those germs can transfer to our faces and eyes.

Also, glasses pick up dust, sweat, and oils from our skin, which can contribute to the buildup of germs. To keep your glasses clean, wipe them down with a microfiber cloth and a bit of lens cleaner. Be sure to clean the nose pads and arms of the glasses, too.

Makeup brushes can also collect a lot of germs over time [AventusClinic]
Makeup brushes are tools we use to make ourselves look good, but they can also collect a lot of germs over time. Every time you use a makeup brush, it picks up oils, skin cells, and bacteria from your face.

If you don’t clean your brushes regularly, these germs can multiply and cause skin problems or infections. Clean your makeup brushes at least once a week with warm, soapy water, and let them air dry completely before using them again.

ALSO READ: 10 surprising, everyday things that can make you sick

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

