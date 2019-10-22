Most ladies often neglect the hygienic aspect of their makeup tools but rather focus on the quality of their makeup products.

Thanks to the new trend, powder puffs are becoming history with the introduction of makeup brushes. Since makeup brushes are a great investment for women who want to apply beauty products flawlessly, they need to be kept clean. Just like any other tool, makeup brush needs to be properly maintained.

Cleaning your makeup brushes regularly is important, not just because you want it to last long longer. It also stops the spread of bacteria, which can lead to blemishes and breakouts. Many beauty brands have formulated brush mats and cleaners but they aren’t anywhere near cheap.

You have nothing to worry about, there are effective and cheap ways to clean your makeup brushes. In today's article, we'll be sharing some household items that you can use to clean your makeup brushes.

1. Dish-washing liquid soap

Liquid soap is quite harsh which makes it a perfect product for cleaning your makeup brushes. All you need to do is pour a little liquid soap on top of the sponge and then rub your brush against the surface. Then, rinse with lukewarm water. Wipe the brush with a towel to remove any leftover debris and lay your brushes flat to dry.

2. Olive oil

Olive oil is a great way to not only clean smaller brushes but also to condition the bristles. Just dip your brushes in olive oil. Rub them against a sponge and you’ll start to see all those caked-up pieces of product come off.

3. Bar soap

Bar soap is readily available and cheap. Massage your brushes against a sturdy bar of soap will work the cleanser deep into the bristles. Rinse with lukewarm water and wipe against a paper towel.

4. Baby shampoo

Baby shampoo is gentle and cleansing, as its used on infants. In a bowl, mix a drop of baby shampoo with lukewarm water. Stir the mixture with your makeup brushes. Then use your fingers to work the product through the bristles. Rinse and lay flat to air dry.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Surprisingly, apple cider can be used to clean makeup brushes. With one cup of warm water and a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, submerge your brushes into the solution. Rinse with lukewarm water. If you want to get rid of the smell, swipe against a cut lemon. Lay flat to air dry.