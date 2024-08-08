ADVERTISEMENT
5 avoidable fights that can ruin your relationship

Anna Ajayi

Poor communication leads to conflicts that could have been easily avoided.

Some avoidable fights can ruin your relationship
Some avoidable fights can ruin your relationship [Towncrier]

Relationships, whether new or long-term, require continuous effort and understanding to thrive. While disagreements are a natural part of any partnership, some fights can be avoided with a little foresight and communication.

These avoidable fights, if left unchecked, can lead to unnecessary strain and even the breakdown of a relationship.

By addressing issues head-on and maintaining an open dialogue, couples can prevent many common arguments.

Here are some common fights that couples encounter and how to avoid them:

One of the most common sources of conflict in relationships is money. Disagreements about spending habits, savings, and financial priorities can quickly escalate if not managed properly. To avoid these fights, you need to set clear financial goals. Discuss and agree on both short-term and long-term financial goals. Having a shared vision can help align your spending and saving habits.

Create a budget that works for both partners. Regularly review it to ensure that you are both on track and make adjustments as needed. Also, be open about your financial situation, including debts and expenses. Transparency builds trust and prevents surprises that could lead to arguments.

Household chores can cause misunderstanding
Household chores can cause misunderstanding [Dreamstimecom] Pulse Nigeria
Another frequent source of conflict is the division of household responsibilities. Unequal distribution of chores can lead to feelings of resentment and frustration. To avoid this, agree on who will handle which tasks, establish a routine that outlines when tasks should be done, and be willing to adjust responsibilities as needed and help each other out when one partner is overwhelmed.

Balancing time between work, personal interests, and relationship commitments can be challenging. Disputes over how time is spent can strain a relationship. To avoid these conflicts:

  • Prioritise quality time: Make time for each other, even if it's just a few minutes each day. Regularly schedule date nights or activities you both enjoy.
  • Respect personal space: Understand that both partners need time for themselves. Encourage each other to pursue individual interests and hobbies.
  • Plan together: Coordinate schedules to ensure that important events and commitments are not overlooked. Planning helps manage expectations and reduces last-minute conflicts.
Poor communication is at the heart of many relationship problems. Misunderstandings and assumptions can lead to unnecessary arguments. To improve communication, pay attention to your partner's words and emotions, show that you are listening by responding thoughtfully and without interruption, be direct and honest about your feelings and needs, and always use “I” statements. Instead of blaming, focus on how you feel. For example, say "I feel hurt when..." instead of "You always..."

Intimacy issues can create a significant rift in a relationship
Intimacy issues can create a significant rift in a relationship [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Disagreements about intimacy, whether physical or emotional, can create a significant rift in a relationship. To address these issues, discuss your needs and desires openly with your partner, find a middle ground that satisfies both partners and regularly check in with each other to ensure that both partners feel valued and loved. Small gestures can go a long way in maintaining intimacy.

By addressing these common areas of conflict with empathy and proactive communication, couples can avoid many of the unnecessary fights that threaten their relationship.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

