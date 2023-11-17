ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

We rated 7 household chores from worst to best

Pulse Mix

A clean home is a happy home, even if the process of getting there can be a bit of a rollercoaster ride.

There's always room to find satisfaction in even the most mundane of activities [Freepik]
There's always room to find satisfaction in even the most mundane of activities [Freepik]

Recommended articles

But fear not, fellow domestic warriors, for we're here to provide a lighthearted ranking of these tasks, from the utterly dreadful to the surprisingly bearable.

Let's face it, cleaning the toilet is the undisputed champion of household chores, a task so unpleasant it should come with a hazard pay bonus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thought of scrubbing away mysterious stains and battling stubborn grime is enough to send shivers down the spines of even the most seasoned homemakers.

The fridge, that once-pristine haven of fresh produce and delectable treats, can quickly transform into a culinary crime scene.

Decluttering the fridge is a culinary crime scene (image used for illustration) [Simple Life of a Lady]
Decluttering the fridge is a culinary crime scene (image used for illustration) [Simple Life of a Lady] Pulse Nigeria

Expired condiments, forgotten leftovers, and congealed substances of unknown origin await the brave soul who ventures into its depths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laundry, the never-ending cycle of washing, drying, and folding, can test the patience of even the most zen-like individuals.

The endless sorting, matching, and stacking of clothes can feel like an eternity of domestic monotony.

Vacuuming, the noisy yet strangely satisfying task of sucking up dust, dirt, and whatever else has found its way onto your floors, can be a surprisingly therapeutic experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The satisfying roar of the machine and the gradual transformation of a filthy floor into a pristine expanse can be quite rewarding.

Organising closets, a puzzle of colours, styles, and seasonal appropriateness, can be a surprisingly creative endeavor.

The satisfaction of creating a system of order amidst the chaos of clothing, shoes, and accessories is a testament to our ability to tame the unruly forces of fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making the bed, a simple act of pulling sheets, smoothing pillows, and fluffing comforters, can have a surprisingly profound impact on your mood.

Making the bed is a triumph over chaos (image used for illustration [Ron Lach]
Making the bed is a triumph over chaos (image used for illustration [Ron Lach] Man in a bathrobe making a bed [Photo: Ron Lach] Pulse Live Kenya

The visual symmetry and sense of order it creates can instantly transform a messy bedroom into a haven of tranquility.

Watering plants, a nurturing act of providing life-giving water to our leafy companions, can be a surprisingly meditative experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gentle trickle of water, the soothing sound of leaves rustling, and the sense of caring for living beings can be quite calming.

ALSO READ: Could there be a link between house chores and intimacy in your relationship?

So, there you have it, our tongue-in-cheek ranking of household chores. While some tasks may seem like a chore in the moment, there's always room to find the humour and satisfaction in even the most mundane of activities.

After all, a clean home is a happy home, even if the process of getting there can be a bit of a rollercoaster ride.

*

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was completely written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We rated 7 household chores from worst to best

We rated 7 household chores from worst to best

How the Chinese predict the future with face reading

How the Chinese predict the future with face reading

5 top-tier meals from Akwa-Ibom you should try

5 top-tier meals from Akwa-Ibom you should try

Meet the 84 women competing to be Miss Universe 2023

Meet the 84 women competing to be Miss Universe 2023

The Fun Continues: Highlights from Glenfiddich's Experimental Night in Abuja

The Fun Continues: Highlights from Glenfiddich's Experimental Night in Abuja

10 unconventional egg recipes you need to try

10 unconventional egg recipes you need to try

Men: 10 things you should avoid doing to your pregnant partner

Men: 10 things you should avoid doing to your pregnant partner

Reboot camp ignites spiritual renewal in Lagos this December!

Reboot camp ignites spiritual renewal in Lagos this December!

Here are 6 health benefits of eggs and how many you can eat in a day

Here are 6 health benefits of eggs and how many you can eat in a day

10 tips to help you stop stalking your ex

10 tips to help you stop stalking your ex

10 beach wear ideas for girls with big belly

10 beach wear ideas for girls with big belly

5 things you shouldn't eat while hungover

5 things you shouldn't eat while hungover

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Foods that protect your prostate

11 foods that protect your prostate

It's important for house party guests to be entertained [Bella Naija]

What games can you play at your next house party with friends?

Treat your loved ones to mouthwatering delights with Eat’N’Go’s gift card vouchers

Treat your loved ones to delights with Eat’N’Go’s gift card vouchers

Pulse Nigeria Presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — The Ultimate Detty December Experience!

Pulse Nigeria presents Pulse Fiesta 3.0 — the ultimate Detty December experience!