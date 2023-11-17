We rated 7 household chores from worst to best

But fear not, fellow domestic warriors, for we're here to provide a lighthearted ranking of these tasks, from the utterly dreadful to the surprisingly bearable.

7. Cleaning the toilet is the pinnacle of disgust

Let's face it, cleaning the toilet is the undisputed champion of household chores, a task so unpleasant it should come with a hazard pay bonus.

The thought of scrubbing away mysterious stains and battling stubborn grime is enough to send shivers down the spines of even the most seasoned homemakers.

6. Decluttering the fridge is a culinary crime scene

The fridge, that once-pristine haven of fresh produce and delectable treats, can quickly transform into a culinary crime scene.

Pulse Nigeria

Expired condiments, forgotten leftovers, and congealed substances of unknown origin await the brave soul who ventures into its depths.

5. Folding laundry is a never-ending puzzle

Laundry, the never-ending cycle of washing, drying, and folding, can test the patience of even the most zen-like individuals.

The endless sorting, matching, and stacking of clothes can feel like an eternity of domestic monotony.

4. Vacuuming is a symphony of sucking

Vacuuming, the noisy yet strangely satisfying task of sucking up dust, dirt, and whatever else has found its way onto your floors, can be a surprisingly therapeutic experience.

The satisfying roar of the machine and the gradual transformation of a filthy floor into a pristine expanse can be quite rewarding.

3. Organising closets is a fashionable puzzle

Organising closets, a puzzle of colours, styles, and seasonal appropriateness, can be a surprisingly creative endeavor.

The satisfaction of creating a system of order amidst the chaos of clothing, shoes, and accessories is a testament to our ability to tame the unruly forces of fashion.

2. Making the bed is a triumph over chaos

Making the bed, a simple act of pulling sheets, smoothing pillows, and fluffing comforters, can have a surprisingly profound impact on your mood.

Man in a bathrobe making a bed

The visual symmetry and sense of order it creates can instantly transform a messy bedroom into a haven of tranquility.

1. Watering plants is a life-giving ritual

Watering plants, a nurturing act of providing life-giving water to our leafy companions, can be a surprisingly meditative experience.

The gentle trickle of water, the soothing sound of leaves rustling, and the sense of caring for living beings can be quite calming.

So, there you have it, our tongue-in-cheek ranking of household chores. While some tasks may seem like a chore in the moment, there's always room to find the humour and satisfaction in even the most mundane of activities.

After all, a clean home is a happy home, even if the process of getting there can be a bit of a rollercoaster ride.

