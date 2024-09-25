ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 animals you didn’t know could fly

Anna Ajayi

Nature is full of surprises, and not all flying animals have wings!

Animals you didn’t know could fly [X]
Animals you didn’t know could fly [X]

When we think of flying animals, birds like eagles and parrots or insects like butterflies come to mind.

Recommended articles

However, there are many creatures that have developed ways to glide or soar through the air to escape predators, find food, or move from one place to another. These flying animals may not look like your typical flyers, but their ability to glide is just as impressive as the flight of birds.

These creatures have adapted in remarkable ways to make the most of their environments. Some can glide from tree to tree, while others can even "fly" underwater. Let’s take a closer look at these fascinating flying animals.

ADVERTISEMENT
Flying squirrels [WorldClassWildlife]
Flying squirrels [WorldClassWildlife] Pulse Nigeria

Flying squirrels don’t actually "fly" in the traditional sense, but they are excellent gliders. These small, nocturnal creatures have a special membrane called a patagium that stretches between their front and back legs. When they leap from a tree, this membrane allows them to glide through the air for distances of up to 300 feet. Flying squirrels use this ability to move between trees while avoiding ground-based predators like foxes or snakes.

Flying fish [DinoAnimals]
Flying fish [DinoAnimals] Pulse Nigeria

Yes, fish can fly. Flying fish are found in the ocean and can leap out of the water to escape predators. Once they’re in the air, they spread their long, wing-like fins and glide over the water's surface, sometimes for hundreds of feet. This behaviour helps them avoid threats such as larger fish or predators like dolphins. Flying fish are known for their impressive ability to soar just above the waterline, making them one of the most fascinating creatures of the sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: What you need to know about the fish that could fly

Draco lizard [Facebook]
Draco lizard [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Draco lizards, also known as flying dragons, are small reptiles that can glide from tree to tree in the forests of Southeast Asia. They have elongated ribs that support flaps of skin, which they can spread out to form "wings." This allows them to glide for short distances when they jump from high places. By gliding, Draco lizards can quickly escape predators or move around to find food without having to descend to the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT
Colugu [Pinterest]
Colugu [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Colugos, also called flying lemurs, are gliding mammals found in Southeast Asia. Despite their nickname, they are not true lemurs. Colugos have large flaps of skin that extend between their limbs and tails, allowing them to glide long distances between trees—sometimes as far as 450 feet! This gliding ability helps them find food high up in the treetops and avoid predators that roam on the ground.

Mobula rays [BajaSharkExperience]
Mobula rays [BajaSharkExperience] Pulse Nigeria

Also known as flying rays, mobula rays are large sea creatures that can leap out of the water, sometimes as high as six feet into the air. These spectacular jumps often amaze onlookers and can be seen in groups of rays performing the behaviour together. While no one knows for sure why they leap, scientists believe it may be a way to communicate, attract mates, or shake off parasites. Their ability to "fly" out of the water makes them a truly unique ocean dweller.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 10 extraordinary animals with real 'superpowers'

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

19-year-old Miss Alimosho crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos 2024

19-year-old Miss Alimosho crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos 2024

5 animals you didn’t know could fly

5 animals you didn’t know could fly

DIY Recipes: 3 different ways to cook eggs to perfection

DIY Recipes: 3 different ways to cook eggs to perfection

7 red flags in women that men must not ignore

7 red flags in women that men must not ignore

Here’s how drinking water can help you lose weight

Here’s how drinking water can help you lose weight

Jaiye Jaiye Ville: Cookout & music rave thrills Lagos with fun, food, prizes

Jaiye Jaiye Ville: Cookout & music rave thrills Lagos with fun, food, prizes

The Church of Satan and 5 other youngest religions in the world

The Church of Satan and 5 other youngest religions in the world

5 menstrual disorders you should know about

5 menstrual disorders you should know about

TECNO’s SPARK 30 transforms visions at Transformers One movie premieres

TECNO’s SPARK 30 transforms visions at Transformers One movie premieres

How to help someone in an abusive relationship

How to help someone in an abusive relationship

Abisola Abolaji Omolade champions a new era in fashion with style magnate

Abisola Abolaji Omolade champions a new era in fashion with style magnate

How to stop being emotionally attached to someone

How to stop being emotionally attached to someone

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hairstyle for girls with big foreheads

Girls with big foreheads should reconsider getting these 5 hairstyles

A couple laughing

5 weird things that tighten bond between couples

Ancient names of Nigeria and other countries [istockphoto]

Do you know the former names of Nigeria and other countries in the world?

No make-up look (Youtube - Iamdodos)

5 Beauty trends taking over Nigeria in 2024