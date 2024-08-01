ADVERTISEMENT
What you need to know about the fish that could fly

Anna Ajayi

Flying fish are not birds, but they can "fly" in a way that leaves many people amazed.

The fish that could 'fly' [Halfpastfirstcast]


Flying fish belong to the family Exocoetidae and are found in warm ocean waters all around the world.

These fish are known for their long, wing-like fins that enable them to leap out of the water and glide for long distances. The term "flying" might be a bit misleading because these fish can't flap their wings like birds. Instead, they use their powerful tails to launch themselves into the air, reaching speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour (about 37 miles per hour) before taking flight.

One of the most interesting facts about flying fish is their ability to glide above the water's surface for up to 45 seconds. This incredible feat allows them to escape from predators like dolphins, tuna, and even humans.

Flying fish can glide above the water's surface for up to 45 seconds [CoastalCarolina]

By gliding, they can cover distances of up to 200 meters (about 650 feet) in a single leap. This makes them one of the best "flyers" in the fish world, even though they are technically just gliding.

Flying fish have a way of gliding that involves several steps. First, they swim close to the water's surface and gain speed. Then, they use their tail to push against the water, propelling themselves upward. Once airborne, they spread their large pectoral fins, which act like wings, allowing them to glide.

Flying fish have a unique way of gliding [YouTube]

Their streamlined bodies and specially adapted fins make this gliding motion possible, and they can even change direction mid-air by tilting their fins.

The primary reason flying fish glide is to escape from predators. When they sense danger, they quickly swim to the surface and take flight. This behaviour is an effective escape mechanism, as it helps them avoid becoming a meal for larger fish.

Flying fish are mostly found in warm, tropical, and subtropical oceans around the world. They prefer warmer waters because it helps them gain the energy needed to glide. You can spot them in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans.

Flying fish are found in warm, tropical, and subtropical oceans [insurance]

They are also a common sight around coral reefs, where they can quickly dive back into the water for safety.

  1. Longest glide: The longest recorded glide of a flying fish is about 45 seconds, and they can cover distances up to 200 meters.
  2. Speed: They can reach speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour before taking flight.
  3. Variety: There are about 40 different species of flying fish, each with unique features.

Flying fish are truly remarkable creatures that continue to fascinate scientists and ocean lovers alike.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

