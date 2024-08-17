ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

3 ways to enjoy Premier League if your wife hates football

Oghenerume Progress

These tips will help you enjoy the new season in peace.

Watching the Premier League as a married man can come with some hurdles [Shutterstock]
Watching the Premier League as a married man can come with some hurdles [Shutterstock]

Watching the Premier League as a married man can come with some hurdles especially if your wife has absolutely no interest in football.

Recommended articles

This usually leads to multiple arguments and side looks whenever you are watching and screaming when your favourite team is playing. It is even worse when her favourite show is on and you are not willing to let go of the remote.

But you can always find a way to enjoy the premier league amid all these.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are three things you can do if your wife hates football:

By now, your wife already knows you love football and how "obsessed" you probably are with it. To get her to allow you to watch in peace when the match is on, you guys can come to a compromise.

Tell her the specific times you need to watch matches and she’ll tell you when her favourite shows will be on. This way, you guys can decide who owns the remote at a specific time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some ladies became interested in football because someone took their time to explain every detail in order to spike interest.

If you take the time to explain the basics of football to your wife and why you are so passionate about it, she might even become interested and join you to watch matches.

Go out and watch with friends [Sports Ng]
Go out and watch with friends [Sports Ng] ece-auto-gen

It is said that one of the ways to enjoy football is with friends and fans of rival teams. So, instead of staying home and keeping your wife from watching her favourite TV shows when your team is playing, you can step out to a nearby viewing centre and watch in peace and harmony.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the premier league starts, which of these tips will you go for?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to take alcohol without feeling its toxic effects - science

How to take alcohol without feeling its toxic effects - science

3 ways to enjoy Premier League if your wife hates football

3 ways to enjoy Premier League if your wife hates football

Ask Pulse: Japa forced me to leave wife in Nigeria but I'm scared she's cheating

Ask Pulse: Japa forced me to leave wife in Nigeria but I'm scared she's cheating

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 reasons public relationships don't last

5 reasons public relationships don't last

Do you get jet lag when you fly? Here are some tricks to deal with it

Do you get jet lag when you fly? Here are some tricks to deal with it

Rexona deodorant roll-on brings nonstop freshness to Big Brother Naija Season 9

Rexona deodorant roll-on brings nonstop freshness to Big Brother Naija Season 9

How a man managed to cheat the system, fly twice without a ticket

How a man managed to cheat the system, fly twice without a ticket

Korean skincare: The complete 10-step routine for glass skin

Korean skincare: The complete 10-step routine for glass skin

Monkeypox: All you need to know about this new variant and how it is transmitted

Monkeypox: All you need to know about this new variant and how it is transmitted

How to get rid of stubborn cockroaches in your home

How to get rid of stubborn cockroaches in your home

Are you toning your skin or are you bleaching? Here's what you should know

Are you toning your skin or are you bleaching? Here's what you should know

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Every mother-baby duo is unique [ACLU]

5 important tips to know if you want to stop breastfeeding

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Tea tree oil is known for its many benefits [Health]

Acne treatment and 5 other amazing benefits of tea tree oil

The world’s first “chastity belt for your phone [mediawhisperer]

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone