This usually leads to multiple arguments and side looks whenever you are watching and screaming when your favourite team is playing. It is even worse when her favourite show is on and you are not willing to let go of the remote.

But you can always find a way to enjoy the premier league amid all these.

3 ways to enjoy Premier League if your wife hates football

Here are three things you can do if your wife hates football:

1. Come to a compromise

By now, your wife already knows you love football and how "obsessed" you probably are with it. To get her to allow you to watch in peace when the match is on, you guys can come to a compromise.

Tell her the specific times you need to watch matches and she’ll tell you when her favourite shows will be on. This way, you guys can decide who owns the remote at a specific time.

2. Get her to love football

Some ladies became interested in football because someone took their time to explain every detail in order to spike interest.

If you take the time to explain the basics of football to your wife and why you are so passionate about it, she might even become interested and join you to watch matches.

3. Go out and watch with friends

It is said that one of the ways to enjoy football is with friends and fans of rival teams. So, instead of staying home and keeping your wife from watching her favourite TV shows when your team is playing, you can step out to a nearby viewing centre and watch in peace and harmony.

