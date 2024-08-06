ADVERTISEMENT
10 most widely practised religions in the world

Religion has been an integral part of human civilisation since its inception.

What are the most widely practised religions in the world?

Around the world, people practice various religions that guide their beliefs, values, and ways of living.

These religions, though diverse, share a common goal: to provide a framework for understanding life and the universe. They offer spiritual guidance, community, and a sense of purpose to their followers.

Here are ten of those religions that have had a profound impact on human history and society:

Christianity is the most practiced religion in the world
Christianity is the most practiced religion in the world

Christianity is the largest religion globally, with over 2.2 billion followers. It is based on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God. The Bible, a sacred text, contains the teachings and history of Christianity. Christians gather in churches and celebrate key events like Christmas and Easter.

The Faith of Islam
The Faith of Islam
Islam is followed by approximately 1.8 billion people. It began in the 7th century with the Prophet Muhammad, who Muslims believe received revelations from God, recorded in the Quran. Islam teaches submission to the will of Allah and emphasises five pillars: faith, prayer, charity, fasting, and pilgrimage to Mecca.

Hinduism is predominant in India and Nepal
Hinduism is predominant in India and Nepal

Hinduism, with around 1.1 billion adherents, is one of the oldest religions. It is predominant in India and Nepal. Hinduism has no single founder and encompasses a variety of beliefs and practices, including the worship of many deities. The concepts of karma and reincarnation are central to Hindu beliefs.

Buddhism
Buddhism

Buddhism has about 500 million followers. It was founded by Siddhartha Gautama, known as the Buddha, in the 5th century BCE. Buddhism teaches the Four Noble Truths and the Eightfold Path, focusing on ending suffering and achieving enlightenment. Key practices include meditation and mindfulness.

Shinto is a traditional religion in Japan
Shinto is a traditional religion in Japan

Shinto is a traditional religion in Japan, with roughly 104 million followers. It is centred around the worship of kami, spirits associated with natural forces and ancestors. Shinto practices involve rituals and festivals that celebrate the beauty and power of nature.

Sikhism was founded in India
Sikhism was founded in India

Sikhism, with 25 million followers, was founded in the 15th century in Punjab, India. It teaches the belief in one God and the teachings of the ten Gurus. Sikhs follow the Guru Granth Sahib, their holy scripture, and emphasise equality, service, and devotion.

Judaism is one of the oldest religions
Judaism is one of the oldest religions
Judaism has about 14 million adherents. It is one of the oldest monotheistic religions, dating back over 3,500 years. Jews follow the teachings of the Torah and observe traditions such as the Sabbath and festivals like Passover and Yom Kippur.

Taoism is practiced mainly in China
Taoism is practiced mainly in China

Taoism, also known as Daoism, has 12 million followers, mainly in China. It emphasises living in harmony with the Tao, a fundamental principle that is the source of all existence. Taoism teaches simplicity, humility, and compassion, and it includes practices like Tai Chi and meditation.

Confucianism is more philosophy than religion
Confucianism is more philosophy than religion

Confucianism, while often considered more a philosophy than a religion, has influenced millions, especially in China. Founded by Confucius, it focuses on morality, family loyalty, and respect for elders. Confucian principles have deeply impacted East Asian cultures.

The Bahá'í Faith
The Bahá'í Faith

The Bahá'í Faith, with around 8 million followers, was founded in the 19th century in Persia (modern-day Iran). It teaches the unity of all religions and the oneness of humanity. Bahá'ís follow the teachings of Bahá'u'lláh and emphasise peace, justice, and equality.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

