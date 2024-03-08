What happens to your body when you take alcohol every day?

While a glass of wine here and there isn't a big concern for most people, daily intake, especially in large amounts, can lead to a range of health issues.

Impact on the liver

The liver is one of the organs most affected by regular alcohol consumption. It's responsible for breaking down alcohol so it can be removed from your body.

Drinking heavily every day can lead to fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, fibrosis, and even cirrhosis. These conditions can severely impair liver function and are often irreversible.

Effects on the brain

Alcohol affects the brain by interfering with its communication pathways, which can lead to mood and behaviour changes, making it harder to think clearly and move with coordination. Over time, chronic alcohol consumption can contribute to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, and increase the risk of developing dementia.

Cardiovascular health

While moderate alcohol consumption has been linked to some heart health benefits, excessive and daily drinking can have the opposite effect. It can lead to high blood pressure, irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias), and an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

Digestive system

Regular alcohol intake can damage the tissues in your digestive tract, preventing your intestines from digesting food and absorbing nutrients and vitamins. This can cause malnutrition and make you more susceptible to diseases.

Immune system

Drinking every day can weaken your immune system, making your body a much easier target for diseases. Chronic drinkers are more likely to contract diseases like pneumonia and tuberculosis than people who do not drink too much. Even drinking a lot on a single occasion can slow your body's ability to ward off infections for up to 24 hours after getting drunk.

Increased risk of cancer

Regular, heavy alcohol use increases the risk of several types of cancer, including cancer of the mouth, throat, oesophagus, liver, colon, and breast. The risk increases with the amount of alcohol you consume and the length of time you've been drinking regularly.

Weight gain

Alcoholic beverages contain empty calories, and drinking them regularly can contribute to weight gain. Alcohol can also increase your appetite and compromise your ability to make healthy dietary choices, further contributing to weight gain and obesity-related health problems.

If you find yourself drinking alcohol every day, it may be time to consider cutting back or seeking help to prevent long-term damage to your health. Moderation is key, and your health is worth it.