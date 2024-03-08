ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What happens to your body when you take alcohol every day?

Anna Ajayi

Daily alcohol consumption, especially in large amounts, can have serious effects.

What happens when you take alcohol everyday? [ZinniaHealth]
What happens when you take alcohol everyday? [ZinniaHealth]

Drinking alcohol is a common part of many social events and celebrations. However, consuming alcohol every day can have an impact on your body and health.

Recommended articles

While a glass of wine here and there isn't a big concern for most people, daily intake, especially in large amounts, can lead to a range of health issues.

The liver is one of the organs most affected by regular alcohol consumption. It's responsible for breaking down alcohol so it can be removed from your body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking heavily every day can lead to fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, fibrosis, and even cirrhosis. These conditions can severely impair liver function and are often irreversible.

Alcohol affects the brain by interfering with its communication pathways, which can lead to mood and behaviour changes, making it harder to think clearly and move with coordination. Over time, chronic alcohol consumption can contribute to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, and increase the risk of developing dementia.

While moderate alcohol consumption has been linked to some heart health benefits, excessive and daily drinking can have the opposite effect. It can lead to high blood pressure, irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias), and an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regular alcohol intake can damage the tissues in your digestive tract, preventing your intestines from digesting food and absorbing nutrients and vitamins. This can cause malnutrition and make you more susceptible to diseases.

Drinking every day can weaken your immune system, making your body a much easier target for diseases. Chronic drinkers are more likely to contract diseases like pneumonia and tuberculosis than people who do not drink too much. Even drinking a lot on a single occasion can slow your body's ability to ward off infections for up to 24 hours after getting drunk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regular, heavy alcohol use increases the risk of several types of cancer, including cancer of the mouth, throat, oesophagus, liver, colon, and breast. The risk increases with the amount of alcohol you consume and the length of time you've been drinking regularly.

Alcoholic beverages contain empty calories, and drinking them regularly can contribute to weight gain. Alcohol can also increase your appetite and compromise your ability to make healthy dietary choices, further contributing to weight gain and obesity-related health problems.

If you find yourself drinking alcohol every day, it may be time to consider cutting back or seeking help to prevent long-term damage to your health. Moderation is key, and your health is worth it.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 interesting facts about International Women's Day

10 interesting facts about International Women's Day

IWD 2024: Meet 5 Nigerian women who have shattered glass ceilings

IWD 2024: Meet 5 Nigerian women who have shattered glass ceilings

What happens to your body when you take alcohol every day?

What happens to your body when you take alcohol every day?

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

How March became women's history month

How March became women's history month

Tems stuns as Billboard's Women breakthrough artist of the year honouree

Tems stuns as Billboard's Women breakthrough artist of the year honouree

How to quickly ripen bananas in your oven

How to quickly ripen bananas in your oven

What to do if you're starting to hate your partner but can't breakup

What to do if you're starting to hate your partner but can't breakup

5 everyday postures that affect your back without you knowing

5 everyday postures that affect your back without you knowing

Another Nigerian woman will embark on a solo ride from Kenya to Nigeria tomorrow

Another Nigerian woman will embark on a solo ride from Kenya to Nigeria tomorrow

7 things you must do before Ramadan

7 things you must do before Ramadan

How to naturally smell good without using deodorant

How to naturally smell good without using deodorant

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lovers on a date

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

The ladies of alte fashion [Instagram/soundcloud]

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Why March is women's history month [Shadesofcolour]

How March became women's history month

Countries with the highest fertility rates

Top 10 countries with the lowest and highest fertility rates