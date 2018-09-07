Pulse.ng logo
Flop of the Week: NYSC and UNILAG swallow that L

Flop of the Week NYSC is a joke; UNILAG is a bigger joke

Both Nigerian institutions failed to make smart decisions when it mattered; NYSC could not follow the rules, UNILAG followed the rues without rationality

  Published: , Refreshed:
Davido is reportedly at Lagos NYSC camp for the three-week orientation

On September 3, 2018, Pulse discussed how Davido underlined the vivid shambles that is the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and how it allowed wilfully Davido flout rules.

Before then, Pulse named Davido prop of the week ending August 31, 2018. As it was about to discover, the entire affair was nonsense upon stealth.

Davido is reportedly at Lagos NYSC camp for the three-week orientation

 

Davido not only publicly flout camp rules, he was celebrated by camp officials, while doing it. Problem is, Davido's case is only popular because he’s a public figure. A lot of not-so-popular, but informed people also take the affair for granted.

ALSO READ: Five reasons federal government should increase NYSC allawee

The service is already problematic and without purpose, paying university graduates NGN19, 800 for suffering and doing jobs against their training after pulling through three weeks of hell at whatever camp across the country

Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Suleiman Zakare Kazaure is a man with a job on his hands

 

While that goes on, some people collect certificates without ever dedicating gaari-energy to the cause and never attend community development programs, even once.

It is time to scrap the NYSC. It was obvious that it wasn’t making sense before. But now, it is quite simply, a joke.

ALSO READ: Davido exposes the shambles of NYSC

UNILAG

15-yr-old genius, Okorogheye Orisheneye David wants to study medicine after seeing doctor's efforts to save dad's life

 

On September 6, 2018, Pulse reported that the University of Lagos refused to admit the best student at the last West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Okorogheye Orisheneye David because he was 15 years old — a year less than the prescribed age.

The boy also scored 332 at the last UTME, but the problem is that even though David apparently ticked all the boxes, he i one year less than the accepted age and UNILAG should cop an L - On August 30, 2018, David told Pulse about his ambition to become a Medical Doctor.

Yes, we are a country that needs public examples of obeying simple rules, regardless of the consequences, but following this rule seems brainless. The boy is a prodigy who deserves the best education.

Rules of age limitation are not new anywhere in the world, but any serious country recognizes special talents who don’t come around very often. They need to be aided, not stalled.

What does UNILAG think he would be doing over the next year - this is a terrible joke and at this time, even Buhari seems more reasonable than UNILAG. We understand UNILAG, but it’s the worst time to choose the law over reasonability.

It’s an L.

