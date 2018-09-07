Pulse.ng logo
5 reasons FG should increase increase NYSC allowance

Corpers Allawee 5 reasons FG should increase increase NYSC allowance

Increasing NYSC allowance will solve many problems. See reasons why FG should consider upward review of corpers' allawee.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NYSC asks PCMs to print call up letters as camps open Tuesday play

NYSC says allowance increase from N19k to N48,900 is a rumour

(Daily Post)

After some back and forth about the purported increase in NYSC corps members allowance, the Federal Government finally came out to announce what the corpers didn't like to hear.

For weeks, there were rumours that the Federal Government is planning to increase corps members allowance from N19,800 to N48,900.

This rumour raised the hope of the serving youths until the Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige announced that reports about the rumoured increase in NYSC allowance are not true.

Ngige also said the Federal Executive Council has not received any recommendation to that effect.

Finally, Federal Government speaks on corps members allowance increase play

NYSC Corps members on parade

(Pulse)

 

But come to think of it, the stipend the corpers receive as allowance is very insignificant and it is high time the FG and the NYSC management consider an upward review of their allowance for these five reasons.

1. N19,800 is too low

The current allowance of N19,800 for young adults serving their fatherland hundreds of miles away from home is just too little. This means the most frugal corps member is expected to spend N660 on a daily basis.

2. Cost of living

In many parts of the country, cost of living is so high that N19,800 makes no sense at the end of the day. Imagine a corps member serving in Lagos, Port Harcourt and other states where cost of living is pretty higher, the monthly allowance won't last two weeks.

The Federal Government, for this reason, should consider an upward review of corpers allowance.

3. No provision for accommodation

Apart from the few corps members living in the apartments provided by the Muslim Corpers Association of Nigeria Nigeria, MCAN and the Nigerian Christian Corpers Fellowship,  NCCF, most serving corps members are prompted to rent an apartment during their service year.

ALSO READ:

4. Saving for the raining day

From the N19,500 they receive every month, some corps members still manage to save, but the truth is their savings at the end of their service may not be enough to start any business. However, if the allowance is increased to the purported amount, it could help a lot of corps members to start their own business.

5. It could solve the unemployment problem

The reason many graduates despise the NYSC service is partly because they believe is does not guarantee employment. Imagine, corps members getting N50,000 as purportedly proposed, this could go a long way to solve the unemployment problem as many of them could start something big with their savings.

