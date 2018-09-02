Pulse.ng logo
Davido in NYSC camp

Prop Of The Week Davido serves his nation

The singer has so far showed up at the Lagos state camp and rubbed shoulders with

  Published: , Refreshed:
7 things Davido will have to do at NYSC camp play

Davido is reportedly at Lagos NYSC camp for the three-week orientation.

(Within Nigeria)

On Tuesday, August 28, 2018, Pulse reported that renowned singer, Davido landed at the NYSC Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, Nigeria.

Pictures of him in the NYSC khaki swirled on the Internet and news rounds were made about him. He displayed the selfless enough to attend a programme that even normal people are avoiding.

Otondo OBO ... #Nysc .. tying up every loose end !

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

The reality

We however understand, he can never be normal. Asides being born rich, he is one of Africa’s best selling contemporary artist. That makes the DMW boss not a normal University Graduate.

Davido and his entourage at the camp play

Davido and his entourage at the camp

(Instagram/ChefChioma)

 

The 2016 graduate of Babcock University, Ilishan must know this, so this for him is about the experience and to have multiple witnesses in case he runs for office in the future.

7 things Davido will have to do at NYSC camp play

Corper Davido: Omo Baba Olowo  picked up his Call up letter to serve his fatherland

(WuzupNigeria)

ALSO READ: 7 things Davido should do NYSC Camp

Davido gets the prop of the week for taking time out of his busy schedule to serve his nation for a year unlike many of his peers.

