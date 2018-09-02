news

On Tuesday, August 28, 2018, Pulse reported that renowned singer, Davido landed at the NYSC Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, Nigeria.

Pictures of him in the NYSC khaki swirled on the Internet and news rounds were made about him. He displayed the selfless enough to attend a programme that even normal people are avoiding.

The reality

We however understand, he can never be normal. Asides being born rich, he is one of Africa’s best selling contemporary artist. That makes the DMW boss not a normal University Graduate.

The 2016 graduate of Babcock University, Ilishan must know this, so this for him is about the experience and to have multiple witnesses in case he runs for office in the future.

Davido gets the prop of the week for taking time out of his busy schedule to serve his nation for a year unlike many of his peers.