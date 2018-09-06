Why 15-yr-old best student in WAEC didn't get UNILAG admission

news

Despite his outstanding performance in WASSCE and UTME, Okorogheye David, the 15-year-old student with 9As in Senior School Certificate Examination didn't gain admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

While speaking with Pulse few days after he emerged as the best student in the 2018 WAEC exams, David said he wants to study Medicine in UNILAG.

The 15-yr-old boy who also scores 332 in the 2018 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he prefers the institution because it is one of the best in Nigeria.

''UNILAG is in Lagos. I will be able to study well and the institution is not far from where my parents reside so they will also be able to monitor me. Also, UNILAG is one of the best Nigerian Universities that is why I considered it, he said.

However, the dream to study Medicine in UNILAG will have to be delayed for one more year as the university reportedly did not consider him matured enough for admission into the institution.

Part of UNILAG's admission requirements states that, candidate must have reached the AGE of sixteen (16) by the 31st day of October in the year of admission, but David will not turn 16 until 2019.

Reacting to the age restriction rule in admission processes, the Director of Studies of Starfield College, the school David graduated from, Mr Christopher Eigbe said, ''Nigeria universities should not be seen as the stumbling block to youths progress. I don’t like students being delayed for years. We must tap their potentials at a young age.''

Here are the five admission requirements in UNILAG

1. Admission into FULL-TIME undergraduate programmes is ONLY through Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

2. Candidates must obtain a minimum of 200 points in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Candidate's details must have been forwarded to University of Lagos by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

3. Candidate must possess five (5) credits in O/Level or its equivalent as required by the Department of interest.

4. Candidate must sit for the University POST-UTME Screening and must obtain the required minimum score.

5. Candidate must have reached the AGE of sixteen (16) by the 31st day of October in the year of admission.