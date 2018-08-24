Pulse.ng logo
Yahoo boy runs wild, stabs himself to death

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A young man alleged to be an Internet fraudster better known as Yahoo boy, reportedly ran wild last Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Orumala Street in Ughelli, Delta State, and stabbed himself to death with a broken bottle.

Vanguard reports that the incident occurred at the Oteri town hall in Ughelli North council area of the state.

According to the reports, the deceased identified as Mukoro Ovie aka Close Betting had run away to the town hall after his mother reportedly took him to a church in the community for prayers over his strange behaviour days before his death.

ALSO READLady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals

Close friends of the deceased revealed that the deceased who had been in his early 20s, just thrown a lavish birthday party in May at a popular hotel in the Ekuigbo area of Ughelli, spending thousands on drinks for guests who attended the party.

Sources reportedly revealed that Mukoro had been acting strangely for some days before he took his life.

Pleading anonymity, a source said, “All attempts to restrain him were fruitless as he charged at anyone that tried to restrain him as he continued using the broken bottle on himself until he slumped and died,” a resident of the community stated.

“He ran away from the church his mother took him to for prayers to the community town hall and started stabbing himself.

“The more sympathizers tried to stop him from continuously stabbing himself, the more he did so.”

When contacted, a senior police officer at the Ughelli Area Command, confirmed the shocking incident, stating that the police was called to the scene of the incident by the Oteri community chairman after attempts to restrain the deceased failed.

He said: “Before we got to the scene of the incident, he had stabbed himself on the throat and had lost too much blood after which he slumped and died with his remains deposited in the mortuary.”

Alleged Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad in Lekki

A video clip has made it's way to social media, showing an alleged Yahoo boy who seems to have run mad for unknown reasons.

If the comments heard in the background are to be believed, the young man is allegedly known to be an Internet fraudster.

According to the post, whatever the young man got involved in to get rich, must have been aided by charms which seem to be backfiring.

ALSO READ5 devilish things Internet fraudsters do to get money

The video clip shows the young man strip naked along a road in Lekki phase one while wondering around aimlessly.

See the clip below:

Just In: Yahoo boy strips naked after running mad in Lekki, Lagos.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

This is hardly the first in a string of similar cases.

Earlier that same week, a video clip showing a known Yahoo boy, barking like a dog, surfaced online.

