Wizkid, Davido, Mavo Top Apple Music Detty December Charts
In 2025, Detty December had major concerts, sold-out raves, and events that underscore how music soundtracks the moment. Apple Music has unveiled the artists and songs that defined Detty December 2025. The data spotlights the sounds that powered celebrations, cross-border collaborations, and viral moments across the continent.
The Kings of the Season
Wizkid, Asake, and Davido stood at the forefront as the most-streamed African artists across Sub-Saharan Africa. The season’s biggest song, ‘Galorizzy’ by Davido, Mavo, and Ecool, dominated playlists everywhere. Meanwhile, South African breakout artist Al Xapo claimed the most identified song on Shazam in December with the hit ‘SNOKONOKO.’
December listening across Sub-Saharan Africa reflected the interconnected soundscape of the region. Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Rap crossed borders effortlessly. Nigerian hitmakers, South African producers, and rising voices from across the continent shared space on playlists, reinforcing the growing global musical footprint of Africa.
Global stars including Drake, Gunna, and Future featured alongside African heavyweights such as Asake, Davido, Rema, BNXN, Omah Lay, and Black Sherif. This synergy underscores the role of the region as both a tastemaker and a trendsetter in the global industry.
Detty December Top Artists
Wizkid
Asake
Davido
Young Jonn
Mavo
Seyi Vibez
FOLA
Burna Boy
Gunna
Rema
Drake
BNXN
Himra
ODUMODUBLVCK
DJ Tunez
Olamide
Shallipoppi
DJ Maphorisa
Omah Lay
Black Sherif
Lil Baby
Future
Tems
Ayra Starr
Dave
Detty December Top Songs
‘Galorizzy’ by Davido, Mavo, and Ecool featuring Morravey, Scotts Maphuma, and Iphxne Dj
‘BODY (danz)' feat. Mavo’ by CKay
‘MONEY CONSTANT’ by DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, Wizkid, and Mavo
‘Nakupenda (feat. Al Xapo & Zlatan)’ by TxC, Davido, Scotts Maphuma, and Shoday
‘2Factor’ by Young Jonn, Asake, and Focalistic
‘Lalala’ by Young Jonn and Rema
‘Raindance’ by Dave and Tems
‘WHY LOVE’ by Asake
‘Tumo Weto’ by Mavo
‘EASY WITH ME’ by DJ Tunez, Wizkid, and ODUMODUBLVCK
‘Go Shawty (It’s Your Birthday)’ by Young Jonn and DJ Tunez
‘caricature’ by FOLA
‘SNOKONOKO’ by Al Xapo, Benzoo, and EeQue
‘Wuse Tu’ by Zaylevelten and Mavo
‘Dem Dey’ by Burna Boy
‘Waist’ by Omah Lay
‘Very Soon’ by BNXN and FOLA
‘Jiggy Bop’ by Young Jonn and P.Priime
‘Like That (bomboclatt)’ by Shallipopi featuring Wizkid
‘TE WO’ by Straffitti and Scotty Olorin
‘AMA’ by Seyi Vibez
‘You’ by FOLA
‘Who’s Dat Girl’ by Ayra Starr and Rema
‘FUN’ by Rema
‘CANACETAMOL’ by Straffitti and WAVE$TAR
Detty December Top Afrobeats
‘Galorizzy’ by Davido, Mavo, and Ecool featuring Morravey, Scotts Maphuma, and Iphxne D
‘BODY (danz) by CKay feat. Mavo
‘2Factor’ by Young Jonn, Asake, and Focalistic
‘Lalala’ by Young Jonn and Rema
‘EASY WITH ME’ by DJ Tunez, Wizkid, and ODUMODUBLVCK
Detty December Most Shazam Recognitions
Al Xapo, Benzoo, and EeQue – ‘SNOKONOKO’
SdoDiRoba, Official Bangal Baffallo, Dj Kgauza, and Farrian – ‘Samusa Dibiri Dikae' (feat. KayGee Muziq, Ras Chief, Double DB, Tkay Music, Skxyy & EzzyMusica
TxC, Davido, Scotts Maphuma, and Shoday – ‘Nakupenda (feat. Al Xapo & Zlatan)’
DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, Wizkid, and Mavo – ‘MONEY CONSTANT’
CKay – ‘BODY’ (danz) feat. Mavo
Myztro and Leehleza – ‘Tobetsa 3.0' (feat. ShaunMusiq & Ftears)’
FAVE – ‘Intentions’ feat. Urban Chords
Young Jonn, Asake, and Focalistic – ‘2Factor.’
Officixl RSA – ‘Jab Jab' (feat. Scotts Maphuma, Benzoo, Bob Mabena, Mid9t & de papzo
OG Abbah – ‘Wayyo Allah Na’
Dave and Tems – ‘Raindance’
Tyla – ‘CHANEL’
Fally Ipupa – ‘Deux êtres’
DJ Smallz, ZinedinexSguche, and 031choppa – ‘ZEP' feat. Uncool MC
MaWhoo, GL_Ceejay, and Thukuthela – ‘Bengicela' feat. Jazzworx
Goon Flavour, Master KG, and Eemoh – ‘Ngishutheni’
Ciza, Jazzworx, and Thukuthela – ‘Isaka (6am)’
Boi Chase – ‘Cough (Odo)’
JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela, and Babalwa M – ‘uValo' (feat. Dlala Thukzin
Ayra Starr and Rema – Who’s Dat Girl