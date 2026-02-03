Advertisement

Wizkid, Davido, Mavo Top Apple Music Detty December Charts

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 11:54 - 03 February 2026
Detty December is a season of festivities soundtracked by music that unites people across Nigeria, Africa, and the diaspora.
In 2025, Detty December had major concerts, sold-out raves, and events that underscore how music soundtracks the moment. Apple Music has unveiled the artists and songs that defined Detty December 2025. The data spotlights the sounds that powered celebrations, cross-border collaborations, and viral moments across the continent.

The Kings of the Season

Wizkid, Asake, and Davido stood at the forefront as the most-streamed African artists across Sub-Saharan Africa. The season’s biggest song, ‘Galorizzy’ by Davido, Mavo, and Ecool, dominated playlists everywhere. Meanwhile, South African breakout artist Al Xapo claimed the most identified song on Shazam in December with the hit ‘SNOKONOKO.’

December listening across Sub-Saharan Africa reflected the interconnected soundscape of the region. Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Rap crossed borders effortlessly. Nigerian hitmakers, South African producers, and rising voices from across the continent shared space on playlists, reinforcing the growing global musical footprint of Africa.

Global stars including Drake, Gunna, and Future featured alongside African heavyweights such as Asake, Davido, Rema, BNXN, Omah Lay, and Black Sherif. This synergy underscores the role of the region as both a tastemaker and a trendsetter in the global industry.

Wizkid and Asake
Wizkid and Asake

Detty December Top Artists

  • Wizkid

  • Asake

  • Davido

  • Young Jonn

  • Mavo

  • Seyi Vibez

  • FOLA

  • Burna Boy

  • Gunna

  • Rema

  • Drake

  • BNXN

  • Himra

  • ODUMODUBLVCK

  • DJ Tunez

  • Olamide

  • Shallipoppi

  • DJ Maphorisa

  • Omah Lay

  • Black Sherif

  • Lil Baby

  • Future

  • Tems

  • Ayra Starr

  • Dave

Afrobeats rising star Mavo
Detty December Top Songs

  • Galorizzy’ by Davido, Mavo, and Ecool featuring Morravey, Scotts Maphuma, and Iphxne Dj

  • ‘BODY (danz)' feat. Mavo’ by CKay

  • ‘MONEY CONSTANT’ by DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, Wizkid, and Mavo

  • ‘Nakupenda (feat. Al Xapo & Zlatan)’ by TxC, Davido, Scotts Maphuma, and Shoday

  • ‘2Factor’ by Young Jonn, Asake, and Focalistic

  • ‘Lalala’ by Young Jonn and Rema

  • ‘Raindance’ by Dave and Tems

  • ‘WHY LOVE’ by Asake

  • ‘Tumo Weto’ by Mavo

  • ‘EASY WITH ME’ by DJ Tunez, Wizkid, and ODUMODUBLVCK

  • ‘Go Shawty (It’s Your Birthday)’ by Young Jonn and DJ Tunez

  • ‘caricature’ by FOLA

  • ‘SNOKONOKO’ by Al Xapo, Benzoo, and EeQue

  • ‘Wuse Tu’ by Zaylevelten and Mavo

  • ‘Dem Dey’ by Burna Boy

  • ‘Waist’ by Omah Lay

  • ‘Very Soon’ by BNXN and FOLA

  • ‘Jiggy Bop’ by Young Jonn and P.Priime

  • ‘Like That (bomboclatt)’ by Shallipopi featuring Wizkid

  • ‘TE WO’ by Straffitti and Scotty Olorin

  • ‘AMA’ by Seyi Vibez

  • ‘You’ by FOLA

  • ‘Who’s Dat Girl’ by Ayra Starr and Rema

  • ‘FUN’ by Rema

  • ‘CANACETAMOL’ by Straffitti and WAVE$TAR

Detty December Top Afrobeats

  • ‘Galorizzy’ by Davido, Mavo, and Ecool featuring Morravey, Scotts Maphuma, and Iphxne D

  • ‘BODY (danz) by CKay feat. Mavo

  • ‘2Factor’ by Young Jonn, Asake, and Focalistic

  • ‘Lalala’ by Young Jonn and Rema

  • ‘EASY WITH ME’ by DJ Tunez, Wizkid, and ODUMODUBLVCK

Detty December Most Shazam Recognitions

  • Al Xapo, Benzoo, and EeQue‘SNOKONOKO’

  • SdoDiRoba, Official Bangal Baffallo, Dj Kgauza, and Farrian ‘Samusa Dibiri Dikae' (feat. KayGee Muziq, Ras Chief, Double DB, Tkay Music, Skxyy & EzzyMusica

  • TxC, Davido, Scotts Maphuma, and Shoday ‘Nakupenda (feat. Al Xapo & Zlatan)’

  • DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, Wizkid, and Mavo‘MONEY CONSTANT’

  • CKay – ‘BODY’ (danz) feat. Mavo

  • Myztro and Leehleza‘Tobetsa 3.0' (feat. ShaunMusiq & Ftears)’

  • FAVE – ‘Intentions’ feat. Urban Chords

  • Young Jonn, Asake, and Focalistic – ‘2Factor.’

  • Officixl RSA ‘Jab Jab' (feat. Scotts Maphuma, Benzoo, Bob Mabena, Mid9t & de papzo

  • OG Abbah‘Wayyo Allah Na’

  • Dave and Tems – ‘Raindance’

  • Tyla – ‘CHANEL

  • Fally Ipupa‘Deux êtres’

  • DJ Smallz, ZinedinexSguche, and 031choppa‘ZEP' feat. Uncool MC

  • MaWhoo, GL_Ceejay, and Thukuthela ‘Bengicela' feat. Jazzworx

  • Goon Flavour, Master KG, and Eemoh‘Ngishutheni’

  • Ciza, Jazzworx, and Thukuthela‘Isaka (6am)’

  • Boi Chase ‘Cough (Odo)’

  • JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela, and Babalwa M ‘uValo' (feat. Dlala Thukzin

  • Ayra Starr and RemaWho’s Dat Girl

