5alive Launches Bold New Flavours and Vibrant Experiences for Nigeria’s Most Expressive Generation

5alive, one of Nigeria’s most loved juice brands, has unveiled an exciting portfolio refresh; introducing new flavours to connect with the country’s most expressive generation. This expansion brings the launch of Mango and Cocopine flavours to reflect 5alive’s commitment to evolving with consumer tastes and engagement, while staying true to its promise to deliver vibrant, delicious refreshment.

For over a decade, 5alive has been synonymous with flavourful juice offerings, and with these additions, the brand is inviting Nigerians to explore bold taste adventures that complement every mood and moment.

Each product - from the refreshing notes of Mango to the exotic fusion of Cocopine - is created to inspire authentic expression. These innovations are anchored on 5alive’s rallying call to “Loud It” — encouraging Nigerians to embrace individuality, celebrate life’s highs (and lows) with unfiltered passion, and curate memorable moments fueled by joy.

By evolving its portfolio, 5alive continues to serve experiences that reflect the country’s bold, creative spirit, and inspire Nigerians with the joy of being filled with life. Yusuf Murtala, Senior Director, Frontline Marketing, Nigeria at Coca-Cola, said: “The expansion of 5alive’s brand portfolio with new flavours, Mango and Cocopine, demonstrates our commitment to constant innovation and consumer relevance. We’re broadening our offerings to meet evolving tastes while reinforcing 5alive’s position as a vibrant, trusted brand that inspires authentic expression and brings refreshment to every moment.”

Temitayo Ogunleye, Manager, Frontline Marketing, Nigeria at Coca-Cola, added: “These are more than just exciting new flavours; they are an extension of our consumers’ lives and moods. We are inspired by our consumers’ energy, and with the introduction of these new products, we aim to provide taste experiences that are just as dynamic, bold, and expressive as them.”