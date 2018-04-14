5 devilish things Yahoo Boys do to get money

news

It has been brought to national attention the increase in devilish rituals explored by Yahoo boys in their chase for money.

Tough challenges in getting a regular 'Maga' to fund their lust for luxury and an extra comfortable life has encouraged them to give the fear-inspiring medium called Yahoo Plus a try.

Unfortunately, the occultic saviour offering financial upliftment has required 'internet fraudsters' to submit to jaw-dropping evil actions in their paper chase.

We have compiled a list of things fetish wealth seekers have done to get money:

1. What do you think of bread sandwiched with human faeces?

Eeeew!!! That is a likely response when the idea of eating bread sandwiched with human faeces is considered but not to some Yahoo Boys.

A lady once overheard her ex-boyfriend in a conversation with pal who listened to him narrate his experience while eating the mixture which is believed to be one of the rights he needed to fulfill in a quest for money.

ALSO READ: Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals

This is however minor compared to the next example.

2. Barking once a month as part of money ritual:

A viral video of a Yahoo Boy captured as he barked like a dog for the purpose of money ritual is another cause for concern.

While his friends laughed at him in a living room, he continuously made sounds that resembled the animal. A feature that may make one wonder if he indeed is a dog.

3. 'Oshole', the power of compulsion:

The craft of a 'Babalawo', a pastor or a cleric, has helped some internet fraudster who patronise Yahoo Plus can help deliver to the money lovers the power to command a 'client' (person scammed) to their bidding. This is an opportunity to cop some huge stash of American Dollars.

ALSO READ: EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with expensive Benz & 'juju'

4. Wiping a lady's vagina with towel after sex:

It has been rumoured that some ladies in Nigeria are walking dead following encounters with youths who have looked to Yahoo Plus for money.

By wiping moisture from a woman's vagina after sex, it is believed that a wealth seeker is able to get what is desired after using the material in a ritual performed by a 'Babalawo' or any fetish lord.

5. Killing one's nephew for money rituals:

This is not a particular trend but a man's weakness killing his older sister's son for the purpose of Yahoo Plus.

Tunde Owolabi, also known as 'Money Talks', was captured in handcuffs as he crouched beside the corpse of a little boy reportedly 7 years old.

ALSO READ: New money ritual in Ogun has a wealth seeker barking like a dog

The image was provided in a post shared by Odueko Olumide John who expressed shock concerning the incident.

A grave-looking Owolabi had a look of intent as he tilted his neck sideways as if paying attention to a more serious reality.