5 devilish things Yahoo Boys do to get money

5 devilish things Yahoo Boys do to get money

In their paper chase, some Nigerian internet fraudsters have done things that will shock the imagination.

A group of youths in Lekki, Lagos, might be seeing an end to their luxurious lifestyle following an EFCC arrest. play

A group of youths in Lekki, Lagos, might be seeing an end to their luxurious lifestyle following an EFCC arrest.

(Twitter/EFCC)
It has been brought to national attention the increase in devilish rituals explored by Yahoo boys in their chase for money.

Tough challenges in getting a regular 'Maga' to fund their lust for luxury and an extra comfortable life has encouraged them to give the fear-inspiring medium called Yahoo Plus a try.

Unfortunately, the occultic saviour offering financial upliftment has required 'internet fraudsters' to submit to jaw-dropping evil actions in their paper chase.

Prosper planned to use dresses belonging to his parents for money making rituals. play

A youth named Prosper planned to use dresses belonging to his parents for money making rituals.

(Facebook)

 

We have compiled a list of things fetish wealth seekers have done to get money:

1. What do you think of bread sandwiched with human faeces?

Eeeew!!! That is a likely response when the idea of eating bread sandwiched with human faeces is considered but not to some Yahoo Boys.

A lady once overheard her ex-boyfriend in a conversation with pal who listened to him narrate his experience while eating the mixture which is believed to be one of the rights he needed to fulfill in a quest for money.

ALSO READ:

This is however minor compared to the next example.

2. Barking once a month as part of money ritual:

A viral video of a Yahoo Boy captured as he barked like a dog for the purpose of money ritual is another cause for concern.

While his friends laughed at him in a living room, he continuously made sounds that resembled the animal. A feature that may make one wonder if he indeed is a dog.

Nigerian youths seem ready to explore any means to get money as depicted in a footage where one was seen barking like a dog. play

Nigerian youths seem ready to explore any means to get money as depicted in a footage where one was seen barking like a dog.

(YouTube)

 

3. 'Oshole', the power of compulsion:

The craft of a 'Babalawo', a pastor or a cleric, has helped some internet fraudster who patronise Yahoo Plus can help deliver to the money lovers the power to command a 'client' (person scammed) to their bidding. This is an opportunity to cop some huge stash of American Dollars.

ALSO READ:

4. Wiping a lady's vagina with towel after sex:

It has been rumoured that some ladies in Nigeria are walking dead following encounters with youths who have looked to Yahoo Plus for money.

By wiping moisture from a woman's vagina after sex, it is believed that a wealth seeker is able to get what is desired after using the material in a ritual performed by a 'Babalawo' or any fetish lord.

5. Killing one's nephew for money rituals:

This is not a particular trend but a man's weakness killing his older sister's son for the purpose of Yahoo Plus.

Tunde Owolabi, also known as 'Money Talks', was captured in handcuffs as he crouched beside the corpse of a little boy reportedly 7 years old.

ALSO READ:

The image was provided in a post shared by Odueko Olumide John who expressed shock concerning the incident.

A Yahoo Boy who used his nephew for money rituals appears to be the latest in a number of cases involving the killing of family members for blood money. play

A Yahoo Boy who used his nephew for money rituals appears to be the latest in a number of cases involving the killing of family members for blood money.

(Facebook)

 

A grave-looking Owolabi had a look of intent as he tilted his neck sideways as if paying attention to a more serious reality.

