Home > Gist > Metro >

Evil charm seized from Yahoo boys who use 'juju' to rob client

Yahoo Plus Evil charm seized from Yahoo boys who use 'juju' to rob client

The police have arrested a gang of internet fraudsters who reportedly employ a use of charm to swindle victims of their money.

  • Published:
A group of Yahoo boys have been arrested by the police in Calabar. They were reportedly caught with charms used to hypnotise unsuspecting victims. play

A group of Yahoo boys have been arrested by the police in Calabar. They were reportedly caught with charms used to hypnotise unsuspecting victims.

(Punch News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Calabar, Cross River State, the police have arrested three Yahoo boys who reportedly use 'Juju' charm to rob their victims.

State police commissioner, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the report while parading the suspects identified as Chukwuemeka Ahunanya, 22; Francis Ugochukwu, 25; and Emmanuel Chukwuma, 25.

A herbalist who recently dedicated himself to the Christian faith mentioned that he once prepared a charm for a clergyman introduced by his wife. play Evil charm seized from Yahoo boys who use 'juju' to rob client (Press)

 

Some fetish items were recovered from the fraudsters following earlier investigations.

“On February 23, 2018, at about 0940hours, the following suspects were arrested in the Akpabuyo Local Government Area on a tip-off. They are Chukwuemeka Ahunanya, Francis Ugochukwu, and Emmanuel Chukwuma.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to belonging to an Internet fraud group also known as yahoo boys.

"They used charms to defraud and dispossess unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money and other valuables. Some charms were recovered from them during the search,"  the police chief Inuwa told Punch News.

One of the suspects, Ahunanya who spoke on behalf of his team insisted that the group recently introduced the use of charms into the online fraud business.

According to him, his colleagues were in the process of perfecting the 'juju' when they were nabbed.

Their activities is one of a list of viral cases that have gained the attention of the public.

Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood money

Fifteen Yahoo Boys have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). They were apprehended on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The suspects aged between 18 to 24, were nabbed based on offences bordering on obtaining by false pretence, lottery scam and love scam.

Among the group involves a list of youths who apply fetish procedure to hypnotize their victims.

Items seized by the EFCC include calabash and other fetish objects. play

Items seized by the EFCC include calabash and other fetish objects.

(Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money rituals

Local media reported that some of the suspects were arrested at the residence of their leader, Adesanya R. Olaoluwa. The latter is reportedly under surveillance by the EFCC.

Items recovered from the fraudsters include "coffins, calabashes, gourds, laptops, phones bearing scanned forged documents, six exotic cars, charms and SIM cards."

Their seizure is one in a list of recent events which have seen a number of young people who have explored the use of rituals having been inspired by a desperation for money.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Avoidable Death Phone addiction ends life of female NYSC member killed...bullet
2 Gang War Disobedient Nigerian teenager shot dead at UK cinemabullet
3 Sexual Healing Lover's sperm cures woman of pimplesbullet

Related Articles

CIA Thief Losing your mobile phone to these SIM card hackers can render your savings empty
Satanic Forces Jesus saves little boy swallowed by Keke Napep passenger turned python
'Ogbologbo' Man who allegedly smuggled $23,000 in birthday cake arraigned in Lagos court
Men of God? Alfa, pastor arrested with human body parts
Wire Wire Man who pulled N1.5m Facebook scam disguised as a woman sentenced
Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth
See Disgrace! Man caught recording female students while they bath tastes pain
Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money rituals
For Capable Men Guys, you must earn N27 million per month to marry this slay queen
Wicked World Pregnant lady who was almost used for rituals loses memory

Metro

Twitter users have condemned an Ugandan parliament member for encouraging violence against women.
Stop Abusing Women! Senate member boldly supports wife beating (Video)
Police corporal arrested for killing bus driver in Ekiti state
Police Brutality SARS operatives drag innocent man by sexual organ in order to extort money
Lagos pedestrians are seen offering help to a Corps member who was crushed by a train in Ikeja.
Week of Sorrow Family and friend of NYSC member killed by train in deep grief
A herbalist who recently dedicated himself to the Christian faith mentioned that he once prepared a charm for a clergyman introduced by his wife.
Transformed Soul Born again native doctor exposes pastor who uses charm for healing