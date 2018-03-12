Evil charm seized from Yahoo boys who use 'juju' to rob client

news

In Calabar, Cross River State, the police have arrested three Yahoo boys who reportedly use 'Juju' charm to rob their victims .

State police commissioner, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the report while parading the suspects identified as Chukwuemeka Ahunanya, 22; Francis Ugochukwu, 25; and Emmanuel Chukwuma, 25.

Some fetish items were recovered from the fraudsters following earlier investigations.

“On February 23, 2018, at about 0940hours, the following suspects were arrested in the Akpabuyo Local Government Area on a tip-off. They are Chukwuemeka Ahunanya, Francis Ugochukwu, and Emmanuel Chukwuma.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to belonging to an Internet fraud group also known as yahoo boys.

"They used charms to defraud and dispossess unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money and other valuables. Some charms were recovered from them during the search," the police chief Inuwa told Punch News.

One of the suspects, Ahunanya who spoke on behalf of his team insisted that the group recently introduced the use of charms into the online fraud business.

According to him, his colleagues were in the process of perfecting the 'juju' when they were nabbed.

Their activities is one of a list of viral cases that have gained the attention of the public.

Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood money

Fifteen Yahoo Boys have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). They were apprehended on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The suspects aged between 18 to 24, were nabbed based on offences bordering on obtaining by false pretence, lottery scam and love scam.

Among the group involves a list of youths who apply fetish procedure to hypnotize their victims.

Local media reported that some of the suspects were arrested at the residence of their leader, Adesanya R. Olaoluwa. The latter is reportedly under surveillance by the EFCC.

Items recovered from the fraudsters include "coffins, calabashes, gourds, laptops, phones bearing scanned forged documents, six exotic cars, charms and SIM cards."

Their seizure is one in a list of recent events which have seen a number of young people who have explored the use of rituals having been inspired by a desperation for money.